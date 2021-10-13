St. Joseph grad Jack Corcoran to be inducted into S.J. Wrestling Hall of Fame

Jack Corcoran, a 2006 St. Joseph High School graduate who went on to play in the NFL, will be one of six grapplers to be inducted in the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The induction banquet will take place a 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Masso's Catering in Glassboro. Corcoran will be joined by Cumberland Regional/Paulsboro's Duke DiJoseph, Camden Catholic's Frank Cornely and Anthony Trongone, Haddon Township's Brian Farnham and Paulsboro's Alex Silvestro.

Corcoran, from Atlantic City, was a two-time District 31 champion and two-time Region 8 champ, wrestling primarily at 215 pounds. He won the state championship his senior year, the first in school history, with a 6-4 decision over Lenape's D.J. Russo. He finished with 87 career wins.

Corcoran, who excelled in football and won four state championships on the gridiron, was named The Press Athlete of the Year in 2006. He went on to play college football at Rutgers and then was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans in 2010. He spent time on the practice squads with Houston and the Tennessee Titans, and played in the preseason with the San Francisco 49ers.