St. Joseph grad Jack Corcoran to be inducted into S.J. Wrestling Hall of Fame
HS WRESTLING

St. Joseph grad Jack Corcoran to be inducted into S.J. Wrestling Hall of Fame

2006 state championship wrestling

Jack Corcoran celebrates winning the 215-pound state championship for St. Joseph, beating Lenape's D.J. Russo in a 6-4 decision on March 12, 2006 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Corcoran will be inducted in the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame on Nov. 6, 2021.

 Press Archives

Jack Corcoran, a 2006 St. Joseph High School graduate who went on to play in the NFL, will be one of six grapplers to be inducted in the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The induction banquet will take place a 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Masso's Catering in Glassboro. Corcoran will be joined by Cumberland Regional/Paulsboro's Duke DiJoseph, Camden Catholic's Frank Cornely and Anthony Trongone, Haddon Township's Brian Farnham and Paulsboro's Alex Silvestro.

Corcoran, from Atlantic City, was a two-time District 31 champion and two-time Region 8 champ, wrestling primarily at 215 pounds. He won the state championship his senior year, the first in school history, with a 6-4 decision over Lenape's D.J. Russo. He finished with 87 career wins.

Corcoran, who excelled in football and won four state championships on the gridiron, was named The Press Athlete of the Year in 2006. He went on to play college football at Rutgers and then was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans in 2010. He spent time on the practice squads with Houston and the Tennessee Titans, and played in the preseason with the San Francisco 49ers.

DiJoseph wrestled at Cumberland his freshman and sophomore years. As a sophomore in 1988, he won the District 31 and regional titles and placed fourth at states. He added a bronze medal his senior year at Paulsboro in 1990.

Tickets for the Hall of Fame induction banquet cost $45. A cocktail hour will begin at 4:45 p.m., and the banquet will begin at 6. For more information, contact Mike Schuld at 609-206-2206.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

