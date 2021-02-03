St. Joseph gets early statement win over St. Augustine

Meanwhile, senior forward Matt Delaney led St. Augustine with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

“I think (Delaney) is a great senior leader,” Hermits coach Paul Rodio said. “We’re just not getting enough around him right now. Give them credit. They played very disciplined. I’ve seen them play undisciplined in the past. They carried out the game plan and out-executed us.”

With no state or Cape-Atlantic League tournaments because of COVID-19, Wednesday’s game will go a long way toward defining both teams’ seasons.

The game was also intriguing because of the coaches. Rodio has a South Jersey-best 956 career wins. His son Paul coaches St. Joe. He is in his seventh season with 119 wins.

Wednesday was the first time the younger Rodio had beaten his father. It was also the first time St. Joe had won at St. Augustine since 2007.

“This is big for our school,” the younger Rodio said. “This is big for our program. It’s big for anyone who didn’t think we could do it. I consider the Prep the best. They’re the best program, and we want to emulate that. We’re trying to be them.”

Rodriguez’s 3-pointers were his only baskets of the game. They came at timely moments. Rodriguez does not lack for confidence.