St. Joseph gets early statement win over St. Augustine

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Arnaldo Rodriguez of the St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team sat on the bench and smiled when he saw St. Augustine Prep in a zone defense Wednesday night.
The sophomore from Vineland, who is known for his outside shooting prowess, knew he was going to get a chance to play.
“I get real happy,” Rodriguez said. “I know I can shoot the lights out.”
Rodriguez sank two critical 3-pointers as the Wildcats beat St. Augustine 57-51 in one of this season’s most anticipated games. St. Joe (3-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine (1-1) is ranked No. 2.
“This is big,” senior point guard Marcus Pierce said. “We want our respect. We played hard for each other the whole game, and we’re happy to come out on top. We’re blessed to be able to play. It’s hard times right now with COVID-19, so we’re taking the moment and running with it.”
St. Joe received contributions from its entire lineup.
Pierce scored 20. His backcourt partner, Jordan Stafford, played a stellar all-around game with eight points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Junior forward Ja’son Prevard scored 10, and senior forward Dom Thomas sank 5 of 7 free throws in the fourth quarter to help preserve the win.
Meanwhile, senior forward Matt Delaney led St. Augustine with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
“I think (Delaney) is a great senior leader,” Hermits coach Paul Rodio said. “We’re just not getting enough around him right now. Give them credit. They played very disciplined. I’ve seen them play undisciplined in the past. They carried out the game plan and out-executed us.”
With no state or Cape-Atlantic League tournaments because of COVID-19, Wednesday’s game will go a long way toward defining both teams’ seasons.
The game was also intriguing because of the coaches. Rodio has a South Jersey-best 956 career wins. His son Paul coaches St. Joe. He is in his seventh season with 119 wins.
Wednesday was the first time the younger Rodio had beaten his father. It was also the first time St. Joe had won at St. Augustine since 2007.
“This is big for our school,” the younger Rodio said. “This is big for our program. It’s big for anyone who didn’t think we could do it. I consider the Prep the best. They’re the best program, and we want to emulate that. We’re trying to be them.”
Rodriguez’s 3-pointers were his only baskets of the game. They came at timely moments. Rodriguez does not lack for confidence.
“In the first half, I missed two (3-pointers) in a row,” Rodriguez said. “That kind of got me going.”
His first 3-pointer put St. Joe up 33-30 with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the third quarter. The Wildcats never trailed again.
The second 3-point came in the fourth quarter with the Hermits scrambling on defense. The momentum seemed to be turning in St. Augustine’s favor, but Rodriguez stepped back and sank a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Wildcats a 51-45 advantage with 3:12 left.
“That’s what he does,” Pierce said of Rodriguez. “The kid is talented. He just has confidence, and we believe in him.”
St. Joe had opened the season with wins over Millville and Hammonton last week. Despite the results, the Wildcats weren’t happy with the way they played. Wednesday was more of what they envisioned.
“The last two games we didn’t play our best basketball,” Pierce said. “We were a little selfish. I take responsibility for that. As a leader, I have to keep my guys together. Our coach told us we would be the big teams if everybody contributes.”
St. Joseph 10 12 19 16 — 57
St. Augustine 11 8 18 14 – 51
SJ – Prevard 10, Pierce 20, Stafford 8, Thomas 11, Rodriguez 6, Sydnor 2
SA – Brown 3, Schleicher 4, Palek 3, Horner 4, Delaney 20, Fox 3, Earnest 10, DeMara 2, Bevilacqua 2
