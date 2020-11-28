St. Joseph dominates second half to beat previously unbeaten Burlington Township

Ross had admitted earlier this season his goal was to make the most of his final campaign as a running back and reach the 1,000-yard plateau.

“It was a goal I wanted, but (Saturday) I threw that goal out the window,” Ross said. “I just wanted to get the win. It didn’t matter if I had to carry the ball three times or 30 times, just whatever I had to do for us to get the win. I love my coaches. I love my teammates.”

Burlington Township led 31-30 at halftime. St. Joseph coach Paul Sacco said he couldn’t remember the last time his team gave up that many points and had to pinch himself at halftime. But that changed in the second half.

Ross capped a seven-play, 68-yard drive with a 5-yard score to start the third quarter. He also ran in the two-point conversion that gave the Wildcats a 38-31 lead.

On the ensuing drive, St. Joseph junior running back and cornerback Cohl Mercado had an interception that swung momentum to the Wildcats and later changed the complexion of the game.

Five plays later, Mercado ran for a 2-yard score to give St. Joseph a 44-31 lead. Mercado finished with 142 rushing yards.

Burlington did not score in the second half.