St. Joseph boys grab highest seed from 22 local teams to qualify for basketball playoffs

St. Joseph Academy received the highest seed of any area school as the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released the high school boys basketball playoff pairings on Wednesday.
The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the South Jersey Non-Public B bracket and will get a first-round bye.
Twenty-two area teams qualified. Some of the more interesting first-round matchups are in Group III as No. 9 seed Hammonton will travel to No. 8 Ocean City and in Group IV as No. 14 seed Atlantic County Institute of Technology will head to No. 3 seed Egg Harbor Township, the No. 3 team in The Press Elite 11.
Below are the first-round matchups involving local teams.
S.J. Group I
March 1
(14) Salem Tech at (3) Wildwood
(16) Cape May Tech at (1) Paulsboro
(12) Buena Regional at (5) Glassboro
S.J. Group II
Feb. 28
(16) Oakcrest at (1) Camden
(14) Lower Cape May Reg. at (3) Haddonfield
(11) Pennsauken Tech at (6) Middle Township
S.J. Group III
March 1
(16) Pinelands Regional at (1) Moorestown
(9) Hammonton at (8) Ocean City
(14) Absegami at (3) Burlington Township
(11) Westampton Tech at (6) Mainland Regional
(10) Cherry Hill West at (7) Cedar Creek
S.J. Group IV
Feb. 28
(12) Vineland at (5) Shawnee
(14) ACIT at (3) Egg Harbor Township
(11) Southern Regional at (6) Clearview Regional
(10) Williamstown at (7) Milville
(15) Bridgeton at (2) Lenape
S.J. Non-Public A
March 2
(12) Notre Dame at (5) St. Augustine Prep
S.J. Non-Public B
March 2
(9) Wildwood Catholic at (8) Gloucester Catholic
(13) Princeton Day at (4) Holy Spirit
(2) St. Joseph bye, will face winner of (10) Calvary Christian at (7) Holy Cross Prep on March 4
