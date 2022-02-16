 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

St. Joseph boys grab highest seed from 22 local teams to qualify for basketball playoffs

Egg Harbor Township vs St Joseph basketball game

Egg Harbor Township vs. St. Joseph first half of high school basketball game at Hammonton Middle School Friday Jan 14, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

St. Joseph Academy received the highest seed of any area school as the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released the high school boys basketball playoff pairings on Wednesday.

The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the South Jersey Non-Public B bracket and will get a first-round bye.

Twenty-two area teams qualified. Some of the more interesting first-round matchups are in Group III as No. 9 seed Hammonton will travel to No. 8 Ocean City and in Group IV as No. 14 seed Atlantic County Institute of Technology will head to No. 3 seed Egg Harbor Township, the No. 3 team in The Press Elite 11.

Below are the first-round matchups involving local teams.

S.J. Group I

March 1

(14) Salem Tech at (3) Wildwood

(16) Cape May Tech at (1) Paulsboro

(12) Buena Regional at (5) Glassboro

S.J. Group II

Feb. 28

(16) Oakcrest at (1) Camden

(14) Lower Cape May Reg. at (3) Haddonfield

(11) Pennsauken Tech at (6) Middle Township

S.J. Group III 

March 1

(16) Pinelands Regional at (1) Moorestown

(9) Hammonton at (8) Ocean City

(14) Absegami at (3) Burlington Township

(11) Westampton Tech at (6) Mainland Regional

(10) Cherry Hill West at (7) Cedar Creek

S.J. Group IV

Feb. 28

(12) Vineland at (5) Shawnee

(14) ACIT at (3) Egg Harbor Township

(11) Southern Regional at (6) Clearview Regional

(10) Williamstown at (7) Milville

(15) Bridgeton at (2) Lenape

S.J. Non-Public A

March 2

(12) Notre Dame at (5) St. Augustine Prep

S.J. Non-Public B

March 2

(9) Wildwood Catholic at (8) Gloucester Catholic

(13) Princeton Day at (4) Holy Spirit

(2) St. Joseph bye, will face winner of (10) Calvary Christian at (7) Holy Cross Prep on March 4

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

mmelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

