UNION TOWNSHIP — The St. Joseph Academy and Morris Catholic High School softball teams played for the third straight season in the state Non-Public B final Friday.

Morris Catholic won the previous two times.

But this spring, the outcome was different.

Alaina Dorsey and Ava Fisher led the Wildcats to the program’s first state title with a 4-1 victory over the Crusaders under the lights at Kean University’s turf field.

Dorsey, a freshman, tripled twice and doubled, drove in three runs and scored one. Fisher pitched a complete game, striking out 14 and allowing just three hits. St. Joseph (22-6) is ranked No. 10 in the Press Elite 11.

“I came out with a plan,” said Fisher, a junior who was the losing pitcher in the 2022 finale. “We knew that we had to keep a tight defense. We have been practicing all week. And we just knew it doesn’t matter about strikeouts or anything. My defense had my back, and we all had the energy from the bus ride.

“It feels awesome being able to make history at such a small school in South Jersey. I feel like now people will know our name because of this. It’s such a great group of kids, and I’m so excited to be able to continue to play with them next year.”

St. Joseph lost 2-0 to the Crusaders in the 2021 title game and 4-3 in last year's final. The Wildcats had lost to Lodi Immaculate in 2019. Overall, St. Joseph has made 10 state finals, including 2000, 2007, 2009 and 2014. In last year’s final, the Wildcats scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning but just fell short of the comeback.

Macie Jacquet went 2 for 3, scored one run and drove in one. Angelina Bill went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

“It feels tremendous,” said St. Joseph coach Les Olson, who is in his seventh season with the Wildcats.

Before he came to the Hammonton school, he coached Sacred Heart and captured a state title there in 2012.

“The way we did it here, 7-1 and getting contributions all throughout the lineup, everyone played hard. It was a great team win. This is the first one for St. Joe after all those tries. Now we can say we aren't 0-fer."

Dorsey hit a leadoff triple to start the game, but the freshman was left stranded after Morris Catholic’s Hannah Streicher got back-to-back strikeouts. In the bottom of the first inning, Fisher struck out the first two, but the Crusaders loaded the bases with a walk, a double and an intentional walk. But Fisher got another strikeout to get out of the jam.

In the second, Dorsey hit a two-out, three-run triple to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead. She drove in Jenna Calchi, who had reached on an error, Bill (fielder's choice) and Bella Ramos (a walk). In the third, Bella Davis bunted in Kylie Tomlin, who had singled, to extend the lead to 4-0.

“I feel so happy to win as a freshman,” Dorsey said. “It’s just big. It’s big for me. … I’m really happy that I could help out my seniors and get this win before they go. I’m just really happy.”

Dorsey finished the season with a .427 batting average to go with 35 hits, 27 runs and 19 RBIs.

“She set the tone with that first at-bat. It kind of energized us, even though she didn’t score,” Olson said. “But it kind of set them back a little, and we just took off from there.”

Fisher finished the season with a 2.35 ERA and 267 strikeouts. She also is one of the best hitters on the team, having led the Wildcats in RBIs (32), doubles (12) and home runs (10). She was intentionally walked three times Friday.

“She didn’t fall behind any batters,” Olson said. “She worked. Her changeup was working very well. Great game by her.”

The Crusaders’ Kate Heslin homered in the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-1. The Wildcats responded in the sixth with three runs to cap the scoring.

Jacquet singled in Bill, who had doubled. Dorsey was intentionally walked, and Abby Willis drove her in on a fielder’s choice. Tomlin hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Dorsey. The freshman said she had some ankle issues this week, but that did not stand in the way Friday.

“I have three more years where I have to show up now,” Dorsey said. “I was ready to go (Friday). I was ready to dive in and just win. I wasn’t thinking about losing. Like, losing didn’t even appear. We were winning. I was winning for me, for my team, for St. Joe, for my seniors (and) for everybody.”

The Wildcats advanced to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final May 19, defeating Ocean City in the semifinals. St. Joseph won many big games this season, including 1-0 against Haddon Heights on May 22 to close out the regular season. Haddon Heights captured the South Jersey Group II title for the second straight season. On June 2, the Wildcats won their fourth consecutive South Jersey Non-Public B championship.

The Wildcats will only lose three players to graduation — Jacquet, Davis and Calchi. So, much of this talented team will return.

“We are going to enjoy this one,” Olson said. “We will worry about next year in a little while.”

St. Joseph 031 003 — 7 9 0

Morris Catholic 000 100 — 1 3 1

