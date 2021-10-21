St. Joseph Academy looks toward the future as they host Washington Township

The St. Joseph Academy football team will return to its past this weekend at a time the school is optimistic about its future.
The Wildcats will meet Washington Township in one of this weekend’s most anticipated South Jersey games 1 p.m. Saturday at William T. Cappella Memorial Field in Hammonton. St. Joe, which hasn’t had a true home field since 2019, played at Cappella in the 1980s and 1990s.
The field is located at the Hammonton Middle School.
“We’re going to play in town and that’s a big thing for us,” said St. Joe coach Paul Sacco, who has 349 career wins.
The Wildcats (6-2) have won four straight and are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Washington Township (6-1) is ranked No. 9. St. Joe will clinch the West Jersey Football League Continental Division title with a win.
“A (division) title would be the first step toward our main goal (of winning a state Non-Public B title),” St. Joe senior running back/defensive back Cohl Mercado said. “It would give us more confidence going to into the playoffs.”
It has been a tumultuous two years for the entire St. Joe community. The school nearly closed in 2020 before alumni stepped in a raised funds to revive it.
Three announcements this month have brought clarity and hope to the Wildcats.
The school named Stephen Cappuccio, formerly dean of academics at St. Augustine Prep, as its new president and head of school.
St. Joe also announced it had reached a deal with Hammonton to develop a new turf field at the Hammonton Recreational Complex on Moss Mill Road. The field should be ready for the 2022 fall season.
Finally, the school said last week it has received a $2 million gift from Jeff and Angela Umosella. Jeff Umosella, a 1988 St. Joe graduate, serves as the chief development officer at US LBM and is the president of New Jersey-based Universal Supply, a division of US LBM. Umosella is also the chairman of SJA’s Board of Trustees.
“We’ve had a rough go the past two years,” Sacco said. “We’ve put that behind us. We know the direction we have to go. Sometimes you have to go through a lot of obstacles and hurdles to get to where you need to be. I think we’re in great shape right now.”
Throughout all the off-the-field uncertainly, the Wildcats football team has continued to win. A traditional power, St. Joe has won 20 state titles since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993.
The Wildcats started this season 2-2 after disappointing early-season losses to rivals Holy Spirit and St. Augustine Prep. But St. Joe rallied and has beaten its last four opponents by the combined score of 190-22.
“We got together as a team and said, ‘We can’t let two games be the downfall of our season,’ ” Mercado said. “We just went hard at practice for the next four or five weeks. I have to thank my teammates because they didn’t stop believing. When we believe and play together as a team, that’s when we’re really dangerous.”
St. Joe quarterback Ja’Son Prevard has thrown for 1,180 yards and 13 TDs. Mercado has rushed for six touchdowns and caught five TD passes. But the Wildcats most dynamic player just might be wide receiver/defensive back Jahmir Cartagena, who averages 36.6 yards per catch.
“Cartagena is very elusive, very deceiving,” Sacco said. “There are times I’m thinking to myself that it doesn’t look like he’s running full speed, but he gets away from people.”
Washington Township is a South Jersey Group V contender. The Minutemen are headed toward their first winning season since they finished 6-4 in 2015. Washington Township quarterback Jared Dziergowski is only a sophomore but he has thrown for 379 yards and rushed for 490 yards.
Before the Camden Diocese closed the original school, the Wildcats played in Hammonton at Wood Street Athletic Complex, which housed Bill Bendig Memorial Field.
Saturday afternoon St. Joe games were once a South Jersey football staple. It’s a positive to have that tradition revived even if it’s just for one day this season.
