St. Joseph Academy looks toward the future as they host Washington Township

The school named Stephen Cappuccio, formerly dean of academics at St. Augustine Prep, as its new president and head of school.

St. Joe also announced it had reached a deal with Hammonton to develop a new turf field at the Hammonton Recreational Complex on Moss Mill Road. The field should be ready for the 2022 fall season.

Finally, the school said last week it has received a $2 million gift from Jeff and Angela Umosella. Jeff Umosella, a 1988 St. Joe graduate, serves as the chief development officer at US LBM and is the president of New Jersey-based Universal Supply, a division of US LBM. Umosella is also the chairman of SJA’s Board of Trustees.

“We’ve had a rough go the past two years,” Sacco said. “We’ve put that behind us. We know the direction we have to go. Sometimes you have to go through a lot of obstacles and hurdles to get to where you need to be. I think we’re in great shape right now.”

Throughout all the off-the-field uncertainly, the Wildcats football team has continued to win. A traditional power, St. Joe has won 20 state titles since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993.