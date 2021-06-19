St. Joseph Academy falls in Non-Public B softball title game

Morris Catholic left two runners stranded in the second and third innings. Morris Catholic scored its second run on an error in the sixth.

St. Joseph (27-3), ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, committed four errors.

“It’s not really nerve-racking (to have runners on),” Veneziale said. “I just take a deep breath and do what I do. I know my team has my back. They are going to make errors in the field, but that’s part of the game. You just move on.”

St. Joseph coach Les Olson took over the program in 2017. The Wildcats won only seven games and finished under .500 that spring.

Then, “Makayla showed up on the scene, we won 23 (games in 2018), 30 (in 2019) and 27 (this season). I can’t even describe what she (has) meant to the program,” Olson said.

“The way the game started out … a lot of teams could have rolled over right there, and it could’ve been 5- or 6-0 in the first couple of innings. But it is a credit to Makayla the way she kept fighting and throwing her pitches, and the girls overall.”

St. Joseph had three hits — a Bella Davis double and singles by Katie Dainton and Macie Jacquet. Dainton and Jacquet reached base with one out in the first but were stranded.