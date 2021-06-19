St. Joseph Academy falls in Non-Public B softball title game

NEWARK — Makayla Veneziale wants her younger teammates to have fun, enjoy each moment and not take anything for granted.
“It’ll be over before you know it,” the senior said.
The St. Joseph Academy standout pitcher struck out four, allowed just one run and got out of some tight situations, but the Wildcats’ offense came up short Friday.
Morris Catholic scored in the first and sixth innings in a 2-0 victory over St. Joseph to capture the state Non-Public B softball title at Mike Sheppard Sr. Field in Ivy Hill Park.
On Monday, the Wildcats won the South Jersey Non-Public B title for the eighth time in program history. St. Joseph also won the sectional title in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 spring season.
“I wish things were different here,” Veneziale said. “We just didn’t hit. They were hitting the ball, too. They were very good hitters. But we came in and we fought hard with all we got. But this was the ending.
“The next team is just going to take it, and, hopefully, they can come back and win next year, and I’ll be watching them.”
Morris Catholic’s Jess Brown tripled to lead off the bottom of the first inning, and Kate Heslin singled her home. The Crusaders loaded the bases with one out, but Veneziale got a strikeout and a groundout to end the threat.
Morris Catholic left two runners stranded in the second and third innings. Morris Catholic scored its second run on an error in the sixth.
St. Joseph (27-3), ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, committed four errors.
“It’s not really nerve-racking (to have runners on),” Veneziale said. “I just take a deep breath and do what I do. I know my team has my back. They are going to make errors in the field, but that’s part of the game. You just move on.”
St. Joseph coach Les Olson took over the program in 2017. The Wildcats won only seven games and finished under .500 that spring.
Then, “Makayla showed up on the scene, we won 23 (games in 2018), 30 (in 2019) and 27 (this season). I can’t even describe what she (has) meant to the program,” Olson said.
“The way the game started out … a lot of teams could have rolled over right there, and it could’ve been 5- or 6-0 in the first couple of innings. But it is a credit to Makayla the way she kept fighting and throwing her pitches, and the girls overall.”
St. Joseph had three hits — a Bella Davis double and singles by Katie Dainton and Macie Jacquet. Dainton and Jacquet reached base with one out in the first but were stranded.
Dainton impressed as a catcher in her freshman season in 2019 but was moved to shortstop this season, her natural position. Even though she isn’t behind the plate anymore, she is still the same vocal leader on the field.
She also leads by example, being one of the better players on the team.
“Honestly, nothing really changed (this season) except for my position,” Dainton said. “We all really wanted to win, and we all banded together and did really well. And it showed until this game.
“But it was a great game. It was played well by both teams.”
Dainton will be a senior next season, and her leadership role will expand, but she is ready for the responsibility. St. Joseph has played in a state final eight times without winning.
“We are just going to bring in the same passion and the same love for the game,” Dainton said. “Hopefully, next year we will bring it home. We are so close to it, so we will keep pounding it.”
St. Joseph only rostered 12 players to start the season and added one more later. The Wildcats also played a lot of consecutive games to start the season
The early grind helped, Olson said.
Morris Catholic advances to the Tournament of Champions to be held Saturday and Sunday.
“That momentum we got early just carried us through the rest of the season and got us back to this stage,” Olson said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t the better team (Friday).
“To see the effort they put into practice every day, and, again like I said, with that early season schedule we had, it was an amazing ride, and it is a credit to them getting here again.”
