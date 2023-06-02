HAMMONTON — Designated player Angelina Bill hit a three-run double and a solo homer to lead the St. Joseph Academy softball team to a 9-2 win over Gloucester Catholic on Friday in the South Jersey Non-Public B title game.

St. Joe (21-6), ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, will play for the state championship at 6 p.m. next Friday at Kean University against North Jersey champion Morris Catholic. The Crusaders beat Lodi Immaculate 10-0 for the North title.

Friday’s game was St. Joseph’s fifth straight appearance in the South Jersey Non-Public B title game and its fourth straight win. Winning pitcher Ava Fisher tossed a two-hitter, striking out 14 and walking four.

After a bye in the first round of this year’s 11-team South Jersey Non-Public B playoffs, St. Joseph beat ninth-seeded Rutgers Prep 18-1 in the quarterfinals and defeated fifth-seeded Doane Academy 6-0 in its semifinal.

Fisher and Leylani Muniz combined on a five-inning 1-hitter against Rutgers Prep. Isabella Davis went 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs and five RBIs. Fisher also homered, Macie Jacquet was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Jenna Calchi and Kylie Tomlin each doubled.

Fisher pitched a 3-hitter against Doane Academy with 19 strikeouts and two walks. Alaina Dorsey went 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Jacquet was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and Abby Willis added a double and two RBIs.

Gloucester Catholic also had a first-round bye and beat 11th-seeded Wildwood Catholic 7-0 in the quarterfinals and topped 10th-seeded Timothy Christian 16-0 in four innings in the semifinals.

Adrianna Green pitched a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts and three walks against Wildwood Catholic. Greta Wolf contributed a hit and two RBIs, and Brooklyn Carcaci was 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Green tossed a four-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk against Timothy Christian, and Carcaci and Maya Hutchinson were each 2 for 3 with a double.

St. Joseph Academy beat Gloucester Catholic 3-2 last year for the South Jersey Non-Public B title. Willis singled in the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Fisher pitched a three-hitter. The Wildcats lost to Morris Catholic 4-3 in the state championship game.

In 2021, St. Joe topped Gill St. Bernard’s 7-0 in the South Jersey final. Isabella Davis, then a sophomore, went 2 for 3 and fellow sophomores Calchi and Jacquet each added a hit. The Wildcats lost to Morris Catholic 2-0 in the state final.