HAMMONTON — Designated player Angelina Bill hit a three-run double and a solo homer to lead the St. Joseph Academy softball team to a 9-2 win over Gloucester Catholic on Friday in the South Jersey Non-Public B title game.
St. Joe (21-6), ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, will play for the state championship at 6 p.m. next Friday at Kean University against North Jersey champion Morris Catholic. The Crusaders beat Lodi Immaculate 10-0 for the North title.
Friday’s game was St. Joseph’s fifth straight appearance in the South Jersey Non-Public B title game and its fourth straight win. Winning pitcher Ava Fisher tossed a two-hitter, striking out 14 and walking four.
After a bye in the first round of this year’s 11-team South Jersey Non-Public B playoffs, St. Joseph beat ninth-seeded Rutgers Prep 18-1 in the quarterfinals and defeated fifth-seeded Doane Academy 6-0 in its semifinal.
People are also reading…
Fisher and Leylani Muniz combined on a five-inning 1-hitter against Rutgers Prep. Isabella Davis went 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs and five RBIs. Fisher also homered, Macie Jacquet was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Jenna Calchi and Kylie Tomlin each doubled.
Fisher pitched a 3-hitter against Doane Academy with 19 strikeouts and two walks. Alaina Dorsey went 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Jacquet was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and Abby Willis added a double and two RBIs.
Gloucester Catholic also had a first-round bye and beat 11th-seeded Wildwood Catholic 7-0 in the quarterfinals and topped 10th-seeded Timothy Christian 16-0 in four innings in the semifinals.
Adrianna Green pitched a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts and three walks against Wildwood Catholic. Greta Wolf contributed a hit and two RBIs, and Brooklyn Carcaci was 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.
Green tossed a four-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk against Timothy Christian, and Carcaci and Maya Hutchinson were each 2 for 3 with a double.
St. Joseph Academy beat Gloucester Catholic 3-2 last year for the South Jersey Non-Public B title. Willis singled in the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Fisher pitched a three-hitter. The Wildcats lost to Morris Catholic 4-3 in the state championship game.
In 2021, St. Joe topped Gill St. Bernard’s 7-0 in the South Jersey final. Isabella Davis, then a sophomore, went 2 for 3 and fellow sophomores Calchi and Jacquet each added a hit. The Wildcats lost to Morris Catholic 2-0 in the state final.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.