St. Joe shuts out Hammonton in renewed rivalry game

Hammonton got a big momentum boost on a 37-yard pass from Kyle Vandever to Brock Weissman. The team got to St. Joseph’s 30-yard line before Haley found himself in position for another pick from a broken play.

Despite the turnovers, Hammonton went into halftime with momentum after making a goal-line stand to end the second quarter. The team’s first play in the second half was a 57-yard option run from Vandever. With their backs to the endzone, however, the Wildcats continued their ball-hawking ways. Another broken play led to junior lineman Myles Solomon picking it off at the 4 yard-line.

St. Joseph used that takeaway to go on a 10-play drive culminating in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Prevard to Cohl Mercado.

“I definitely feel for the seniors,” Hammonton coach Jim Raso said, “but you turn the ball over that many times, you’re not going to win a game.”

Ross finished with 22 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. Prevard had 143 yards through the air with a touchdown.

Hammonton’s Jaiden Abrams went down with a leg injury on Vandever’s 57-yard run to start the second half. He sat out two plays, and went down again when he tried to run. Before the injury, the senior had eight carries for 15 yards.