St. Joe, Hammonton renewing rivalry during strange year: Must Win

But then tenor of the games remained the same. They were always hard-hitting and often low-scoring. There was the 0-0 tie in 1990 and St. Joe’s 6-2 win in 2003.

The rivalry had it all and was always at the center of the energetic debate over competition between public and non-public schools.

The series was filled with great moments that defined players’ high school careers.

James Hargrave is one of the best players in St. Joe history and few will forget him zig-zagging the length of the field while returning an interception 77 yards in St. Joe’s 8-7 win over Hammonton in 2001.

In 2000, Hammonton pulled off one of the most memorable plays in school history when it won 14-7 on a double-reverse touchdown pass with 42 seconds left.

The rivalry ended after the 2013 game when Hammonton left the Cape-Atlantic League for the Tri-County Conference and the West Jersey Football League. But in 2016, St. Joe and the rest of the CAL merged with the WJFL.

Hammonton and St. Joe could have renewed their rivalry but chose not to.