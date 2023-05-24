The Our Lady of Mercy girls lacrosse team came up short in the opening round of the state Non-Public B playoffs Wednesday.

The eighth-seeded villagers lost 14-13 to ninth-seeded St. Elizabeth. Rylie Gemberling scored six goals and added two assists for the Villagers (13-7).

Gabby Eaise scored three, and Gabby Celli added three assists and one goal. Kenzie Celli scored once and added an assist. Lucia Visalli and Alex Sirakides each scored once, and Drew Coyle added an assist. Brooke Callan made three saves, and Kaleigh Matlack made two.

St. Elizabeth (8-10) will play top-seeded Holy Spirit in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Regular season

Notre Dame 14, Holy Spirit 7: Amelia Eilbacher scored three for Notre Dame (14-5), which led 7-3 at halftime. For the Spartans (12-4), Hanna Watson scored four and added three ground balls, and Maddie Abbott scored three and added an assist. Lauren Cella contributed two assists. Sienna Calhoun, Kendall Murphy and Brielle Soltys each added an assist. Marissa Gras made seven saves. Holy Spirit is No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.

Triton Reg. 14, Oakcrest 8: Skylar Walker scored four for Triton (8-9). Rylie Christy, Amelia Aquino and Addy McManis each added two goals.

Rachel Carson led Oakcrest (1-15) with three goals. Addison Maulone scored twice, and Lauren Haye, Michelle Esochaghi and Alexis Thavisack each scored once. Fatima Sougoufara made 14 saves.

Boys lacrosse

S.J.Group III first round

(7) Jackson Memorial 11, (10) Lacey Twp. 7: Drew Barocas scored five and added four assists for Jackson Memorial (11-5). Justin Perillo added three goals and three assists. The Lions fell to 10-10. Jackson Memorial travels to second-seeded Ocean City in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Regular season

Seneca 17, Oakcrest 3: Colin Walsh and Jake Hasson each scored four for Seneca (7-9), and Noah Locantore had three goals and seven assists. Oakcrest fell to 4-11. No other information was available.

Softball

Pitman 16, Wildwood 3: Jessica Bretz allowed two hits and struck out 11 in five innings for Pitman (10-13). Miya Villari went 2 for 2 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs. Marissa Mitchell went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. For Wildwood (5-9), Charlotte Kilian, Sinaia Hills and Sophia Wilber each scored. Kilian and Abigail Pruszinski each singled.

Baseball

Ranney 11, St. Joseph 0: Ranney scored four in the second inning and five in the fourth inning to build a 10-0 lead. Jack Tallent hit two doubles and drove in a run for Ranney (26-2). Diego Tavarez drove in four runs. St. Joseph fell to 7-14. No other information was available.

Boys tennis

S.J. Group IV first round

(7) Vineland 3, (10) Millville 2

Singles: Matthew Sooy M d. Gregory Burgess 7-5, 1-6; Russell Corson M d. Dev Patel 6-4, 6-1; Lawrence Hill V d. Paul Azari 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Michael Cagno and Rohan Patel V d. Parker Swift and Shaun McCarthy 6-0, 3-6, 6-2; Marco Baruffi and Justin Mastro V d. Ethan Dalgleish and John Abdill 6-2, 6-3

Records: Vineland 19-5; Millville 9-13

Note: Millville plays second-seeded Lenape or 15th-seeded Egg Harbor Township in the quarterfinals.

Other matches

Lower Cape May Reg. 4, Holy Spirit 1

Singles: Matt Eck L d. John Kane 6-1, 6-0; Dustin Nguyen L d. Preet Patel 6-0, 6-0; Jared Ramos H d. Moustafa Nasr 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: Alex Sinex and Tobias Worster L d. Jack Higrholzer and Andrew Krumaker 6-0, 6-2; Miles Chadwick and Liam Mallon L by forfeit

Records: Lower 5-10; Holy Spirit 0-14

Middle Twp. 4, Absegami 1

Singles: Colin Morrissey A d. Simon Hardin 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-0); Steve Berrodin M d. Khush Brahmbhatt 6-2, 6-2; Justin Wen M d. Arib Osmany 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Will Casterline and Markos Sakoulas M d. Benjamin Fitzgerald and Derek Tran 6-0, 6-0; Gabe Queen and Tommy Barber M d. Derek Pham and Kaden Boyle 6-0, 6-0

Records: Middle 14-6; Absegami 2-15

Boys volleyball

S.J. Group II first round

(4) Jackson Liberty 2, (13) Lacey Twp. 0: Jackson won by set scores of 25-16, 25-20. Connor Hills had seven kills for Jackson (17-7). Elijah had 19 assists, five digs and four blocks, and Jamin Kim led with 10 digs. Lacey fell to 7-16.

Golf

Millville 185, Cumberland Reg. 197

Par 36

M—Owen Gilson 43, Ronald Sutton 46, Konner Plummer 46, Olivia Headley 50.

CR—Stephen Wilchensky 44, Hudson Iwaszkiewicz 49, Grant DelCollo 50, Sam Thompson 54.

Records: Millville 3-18, Cumberland 0-20