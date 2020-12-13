St. Augustine's Sam Gruber to play football for Delaware

Gruber plans on majoring in political science.

“I just hope to contribute to the team and just play football,” Gruber said. “It’s my favorite game, and I’m excited to get the opportunity to play over the next few years. I just want to be a contributing member.

“Academically, I’m just looking to get my degree and set myself up for a great future.”

Gruber led a talented St. Augustine (4-3) offensive line that helped produce 1,238 rushing yards this season. Kanye Udoh led with 648 rushing yards, while Franklin Simms had 219. Gruber was a big reason for that success up front and hopes to carry that to Delaware.

Gruber said he is looking forward to being in the weight room with teammates again, which is one of his favorite things but has not really been able to do much of that with the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it will be a little bit of an adjustment and a learning curve, but (offensive line coach Bryan) Stinespring is going to prepare me to play at the D-I level,” said Guber, who will play guard or center for the Blue Hens. “I just have to keep doing my part to put on weight and get stronger to be able to compete at that level."

