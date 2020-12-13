St. Augustine's Sam Gruber to play football for Delaware

Sam Gruber lost his senior football season at Glenelg High School (Maryland) this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the 18-year-old from Howard County, Maryland, earned the opportunity to finish out his high school career in New Jersey.
Gruber transferred to St. Augustine Prep before the season and played in seven games with the Hermits. He did not have to wait to play as he transferred from another state.
The standout offensive lineman started each game at either right or left guard and played one game at tight end.
“I was thankful they were willing to take me in and let me be a part of their senior year to allow me to even have a senior year,” Gruber said. “At St. Augustine, I got really good experience playing against really good competition.
“Coming in as a senior transfer, I was extremely thankful (Hermits) Coach (Pete) Lancetta gave me the opportunity.”
Now, he has another reason to be grateful.
Gruber recently committed to continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Delaware, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program in Newark, Delaware. He made the announcement earlier this month on Twitter.
Gruber, who will be a preferred walk-on, said Delaware was his only D-I offer but also the first college on his list.
“I was really excited,” said Gruber, who is taking classes at St. Augustine and temporarily lives in an apartment in Voorhees, Camden County. Gruber’s father, Dave, and mother, Rebecca, each split time with him in Voorhees, and his younger sister, Megan, 15, still lives in their Maryland home and is a sophomore at Glenelg.
“Delaware is just a great school ... and has a great program. I thought the facilities were really impressive, like they just opened a new weight room.”
Last season, Delaware finished 5-7 (3-5 Colonial Athletic Association Conference under fourth-year head coach Danny Rocco.
The CAA announced in September it will have a six-game conference schedule from March 6 to April 17, with FCS playoffs set to start April 24. In July, the CAA had postponed its regular fall schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gruber will not play for Blue Hens in the spring.
“Coach Rocco and (offensive coordinator Jared) Ambrose, who recruited me, were both phenomenal, and they really made me feel like Delaware is where I could excel over the next four years," Gruber said.
“I have faith in the direction the program is headed. I think that they have great coaches that are going to get us to do what we need to do to win games. There are just high-quality players that are already a part of the program there and we have more coming in.”
Gruber plans on majoring in political science.
“I just hope to contribute to the team and just play football,” Gruber said. “It’s my favorite game, and I’m excited to get the opportunity to play over the next few years. I just want to be a contributing member.
“Academically, I’m just looking to get my degree and set myself up for a great future.”
Gruber led a talented St. Augustine (4-3) offensive line that helped produce 1,238 rushing yards this season. Kanye Udoh led with 648 rushing yards, while Franklin Simms had 219. Gruber was a big reason for that success up front and hopes to carry that to Delaware.
Gruber said he is looking forward to being in the weight room with teammates again, which is one of his favorite things but has not really been able to do much of that with the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it will be a little bit of an adjustment and a learning curve, but (offensive line coach Bryan) Stinespring is going to prepare me to play at the D-I level,” said Guber, who will play guard or center for the Blue Hens. “I just have to keep doing my part to put on weight and get stronger to be able to compete at that level."
