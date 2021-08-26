St. Augustine's Nasir Hill commits to Princeton

St. Augustine Prep senior Nasir Hill tweeted Thursday his commitment to play football for NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision school Princeton University.

Hill, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back, was a first-team Press All-Star last season on defense. He had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 10 passes defended.

On offense, he caught 18 passes for 318 yards and four TDs. He had received college offers from Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Temple and Syracuse. He also had offers from FCS schools Lafayette, Holy Cross, Campbell and Elon.

"First and foremost I have to thank the man above for blessing me with the ability and talent to play the game of football," Hill wrote. "I would also like to thank my Mom for all the hard work she's put in for me and investing in my dream."

Hill also thanked his high school and youth coaches, the faculty at St. Augustine, his parents, family and friends, the schools who have recruited him and his teammates and trainers at the Prep.

Princeton is coached by Bob Surace, who is from Millville and the son of legendary Millville coach Tony Surace. St. Augustine graduate Joseph Bonczek is a sophomore linebacker at Princeton.

The Tigers did not play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They went 8-2 in 2019.

