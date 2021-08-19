St. Augustine's Kenny Selby commits to Sacred Heart

"First he is a great, young man," Lancetta said. "He has a great heart, and is a hard worker. He is a team player. He is kind of on the quiet side, but he leads by example. He does everything we ask him to do, and he does a lot for our program.

"I think he is going to be dynamite when he goes there. There is no doubt."

Selby was a second-team Press All-Star in 2020.

Selby has great hands, amazing footwork, possess solid agility and quickness and has a powerful leap, Lancetta said. But even more important is academics, which Selby excels at, something St. Augustine stresses in all its athletes, the coach added.

"When you have that, the rest will take care of itself, as long as they work," Lancetta said. "He is everything you want in a football player, as far as we are concerned."

Selby, who will enter his third season starting, wants to bring his competitiveness from St. Augustine to Sacred Heart, something he can't wait for. But first, he wants to have a great senior season.

St. Augustine finished 4-3 in 2020.

"I'm really excited to get after it, especially the season we had last year with COVID and everything" Selby said. "My teammates, we didn't really like our year last year, so we are excited to redeem ourselves."

