St. Augustine's Kenny Selby commits to Sacred Heart

For Kenny Selby, many factors played into his college decision.
The St. Augustine Prep rising senior and football standout verbally committed to Sacred Heart University, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision school in Fairfield, Connecticut. He made the announcement on Twitter on Aug. 13.
The local ties are one major thing that stood out, he said.
"First of all, Sacred Heart has a lot of people where I'm from. People from my school," said Selby, 17, of Vineland. "When I saw a lot of people from South Jersey were going there, I felt it definitely was a place for me."
St. Augustine graduate and junior free safety Shamere Collins competes for Sacred Heart. Also, Jaylen DeCoteau, who played football with the Hermits and graduated in 2019, recently transferred from Kent State to the Pioneers.
The roster also includes St. Joseph graduates and seniors J.D. Direnzo (offensive lineman) and brothers Alaam and Salaam Horne (both strong safety), Pleasantville graduate and first-year linebacker Ernest Howard and many others from South Jersey, including Quinn Hart and John Wood (Williamstown), Patrick Driscoll (Audubon) and Tyreke Brown (Penns Grove).
Being the third St. Augustine player in as many years to commit to program, and having the opportunity to compete with Collins and DeCoteau in 2022, is the most exciting part for Selby.
"It's going to be really good," Selby said.
DeCoteau and Selby are friends. When DeCoteau graduated, he personally handed down his jersey No. 9 to Selby.
"To see (DeCoteau) go (to Sacred Heart), it definitely was a good vibe for me," Selby said. "He wanted me to wear his number. ... It was really cool, being as good as he is."
Selby, who had visited the campus before, participated in the Sacred Heart football camp July 24. He had more conversations with the coaching staff, including head coach Mark Nofri, which made his commitment easier.
The standout cornerback and wide receiver was also being recruited by Stony Brook, but Sacred Heart stayed in contact more. Last season, Sacred Heart finished 3-2 (2-1 Northeast Conference) in a COVID-shortened campaign.
"I liked how the environment was," Selby said of Sacred Heart. "It was definitely a place I could see myself being at. It made me feel comfortable. So, I felt that was the right way to go.
"Obviously, I want to get up and compete. Just compete and play championship ball," said Selby, who will play cornerback for the Pioneers. "Just prepare and do what it takes at the next level."
Selby has all the tools to be successful in college, said St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta, calling him "one of the best corners in the state." Lancetta added the 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back is also a dynamic wide receiver and punt and kickoff returner.
"First he is a great, young man," Lancetta said. "He has a great heart, and is a hard worker. He is a team player. He is kind of on the quiet side, but he leads by example. He does everything we ask him to do, and he does a lot for our program.
"I think he is going to be dynamite when he goes there. There is no doubt."
Selby was a second-team Press All-Star in 2020.
Selby has great hands, amazing footwork, possess solid agility and quickness and has a powerful leap, Lancetta said. But even more important is academics, which Selby excels at, something St. Augustine stresses in all its athletes, the coach added.
"When you have that, the rest will take care of itself, as long as they work," Lancetta said. "He is everything you want in a football player, as far as we are concerned."
Selby, who will enter his third season starting, wants to bring his competitiveness from St. Augustine to Sacred Heart, something he can't wait for. But first, he wants to have a great senior season.
St. Augustine finished 4-3 in 2020.
"I'm really excited to get after it, especially the season we had last year with COVID and everything" Selby said. "My teammates, we didn't really like our year last year, so we are excited to redeem ourselves."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
