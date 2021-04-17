St. Augustine's Kaden Naame, Southern's Eddie Hummel, Conor Collins win South Region titles

Oakcrest just had five dual meets this season.

Horsey also won all of his bouts leading up to regions.

"It feels great," said Horsey, who noted he has been working at Seagull Wrestling Club in Mantua, Gloucester County, with many of the same wrestlers who were at regions and made states Saturday.

"It just feels rewarding, to be honest, to be part of that club and all the hard work pay off we put in."

Horsey wrestled at 113 in 2019-20. But he ate and worked out in the offseason and moved up to 132. He had a choice to cut weight before the season but wanted to give the new weight class a chance.

It worked out well for him.

"It feels like all the hard work of my whole life is paying off coming here," Horsey said. "Coming here, top 16 in two regions (combined), it speaks wonders (about) who I'm training with. It feels good."

Sherman also praised his coaches, teammates and trainers. But the real reason behind his motivation? His father, Ken Sherman, died last year before districts started. He wanted to place at states for his late father, but that did not happen.

He hopes to place next weekend at Phillipsburg.