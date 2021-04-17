St. Augustine's Kaden Naame, Southern's Conor Collins win South Region titles

“I was a little angry (not being selected to compete in the individual tournament in 2020), but now it’s time to make a statement about myself and show them I should be there at the top,” said Naame, 16, of Northfield. “It’s amazing. It’s really an amazing feeling.”

That mindset shows each match, St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said.

“He’s getting his opportunity this year, and he’s taking care of it,” Ward said. “It’s great. He has two more years. You make your mark and go as far as you can. Hopefully, you progress each year. He’s doing really well.”

Southern's Collins did not place in states as a freshman in 2020. The sophomore noted that making it back to states was the first step of his goal this season. The second is to place.

“I’m really happy to have made it to states again,” said Collins, 16, of the Manahawkin of Stafford Township. “It feels really good. I went last year, but this year is so much harder. It’s really good to be one of those people who made it.”