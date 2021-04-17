St. Augustine's Kaden Naame, Southern's Conor Collins win South Region titles

CHERRY HILL — Kaden Naame wrestled strong in the 2019-20 season, but the St. Augustine Prep team featured two 106 pounders, he and D’Amani Almodovar.
Because of that, Naame missed out on the regional individual tournament.
But the sophomore got his chance Saturday (Almodovar competes at 126 this year).
Naame won a 3-2 decision over top-seeded Brendan Callahan of Kingsway Regional to claim the 106 title in the first session of the South Region tournament at Cherry Hill East High School on Saturday.
Southern Regional's Conor Collins won his second straight region title with a 1-0 decision at 113 over top-seeded Jared Brunner of Eastern Regional. At each of the four regional tournaments across New Jersey, the top four in each weight class advance to the state tournament next Saturday and Sunday at Phillipsburg High School.
Only seven weight classes competed Saturday at the South Region: 106-126 in the early session and 132-145 in the late one. The final seven weight classes will wrestle Sunday at the same site. This year, traditional Regions 7 and 8 were combined into a “super region” in the South. The other regions were similarly consolidated: North I (Regions 1 and 2), North II (Regions 3 and 4) and Central (Regions 5 and 6).
Holy Spirit sophomore Max Elton (third at 106), Hermits junior Almodovar (third at 126), Southern freshman Matt Henrich (fourth at 126) and Egg Harbor Township sophomore Sean Dever (fourth at 120) also placed in the early session Saturday and will compete at the state tournament.
“I was a little angry (not being selected to compete in the individual tournament in 2020), but now it’s time to make a statement about myself and show them I should be there at the top,” said Naame, 16, of Northfield. “It’s amazing. It’s really an amazing feeling.”
That mindset shows each match, St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said.
“He’s getting his opportunity this year, and he’s taking care of it,” Ward said. “It’s great. He has two more years. You make your mark and go as far as you can. Hopefully, you progress each year. He’s doing really well.”
Southern's Collins did not place in states as a freshman in 2020. The sophomore noted that making it back to states was the first step of his goal this season. The second is to place.
“I’m really happy to have made it to states again,” said Collins, 16, of the Manahawkin of Stafford Township. “It feels really good. I went last year, but this year is so much harder. It’s really good to be one of those people who made it.”
Without district tournaments, a concession to the pandemic, qualifying for regions was more difficult this season. Sixty-four wrestlers statewide per weight class were selected to compete in the four “super region” tournaments. Fifty-six from each region will compete for state titles.
Normally, 96 wrestlers statewide per weight class start at regions, and 32 advance to states.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body of most high school sports in the state, created a committee with the aim of selecting the “best of the best." The criteria, to name a few, included won-lost records, opponents defeated in dual matches this season and past performance.
Just to be selected was special.
“I’m pretty happy about it,” said EHT’s Dever, who placed fifth at Region 8 in 2020, just missing states. “Coming up short freshman year, I knew I still had some time, like for this year.”
Dever won his opening bout but lost in the next round. He won two straight wrestlebacks to take third, including an 8-0 major decision over Pineland Regional’s Mason Livio.
“I was stressing (about making the cut for the smaller regions),” Dever said. “I was hoping I would make it.”
One of the most intense matches of the early session came in the 106 semifinals, featuring two standout Cape-Atlantic League wrestlers — Elton and Naame.
Naame earned an early takedown in the first period. Throughout nearly the entire second period, Elton had Naame locked up and continually tried to bring him to the mat. But Naame would not fall and ended up winning 2-1.
It was a nonstop battle until the end.
“It means a lot (to place),” Elton said. “I wanted to be a region finalist, but you don't always get what you want. I just have to work harder next year. I’m glad that Kaden (Naame) and Brenden (Callahan) got to wrestle in the finals. They are just as good and have been grinding just as hard as me.”
Naame equally praised Elton.
“It feels good knowing I placed in states,” Naame said. “And my semifinal match, Max Elton is a very tough opponent. A very good wrestler. It was a good match."
Naame pinned Elton on April 7 when St. Augustine and Holy Spirit wrestled.
“I knew it would be a close match,” Naame said of the rematch. “I knew this time he would bring it.”
Elton, who also competes at Shore Thing Wrestling Club in Lakewood, transferred to Holy Spirit this year from Hammonton. Elton noted he wouldn’t be in this position without his coaches, both in and out of high school.
Elton won two straight bouts to earn third place, including a 4-0 decision over Toms River East freshman Kurt Wehner, who was 12-2 entering the regions.
Elton got hurt at regions and missed out on states in 2020. Next weekend will be his first go-around to be labeled as one of the best in New Jersey.
“This is amazing,” he said. “I was grinding all season.”
Southern wrestlers continue to shine
Southern seniors Matt Brielmeier (132) and Eddie Hummel (138) each advanced to the final round, qualifying for states.
Hummel pinned Holy Spirit’s KJ Sherman in the 138 semifinals. Hummel and Sherman each qualified for states in 2020. Hummel placed third and earned a spot on the podium at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
“I can’t look ahead,” said Hummel, 18, of Long Beach Island. “I am grateful to go to states, but I have to take it one tournament at a time. I’m feeling great.
Hummel recently committed to the United States Military Academy, an NCAA Division program in West Point, New York. Hummel placed sixth at states at 126 as a sophomore in 2018-19 at Roselle Park in Union County.
Hummel placed second at Region 8 in 2020.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have a postseason this year. It gives me one more chance to get my ultimate goal next week. Just have to take it one match at a time.”
Brielmeier earned a 5-1 decision. The 17-year-old from the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township made states in 2020, but lost in the first round. Being a senior, his motivation this season was to end his high school career strong.
“It feels great since states were basically cut in half this year,” Brielmeier said. “It was a lot tougher to make it this year. It feels good.”
106 POUNDS
First-place match
Kaden Naame (St. Augustine) d. Brendan Callahan (Kingsway), 3-2.
Third-place match
Max Elton (Holy Spirit) d. Kurt Wehner (Toms River East), 4-0
113 POUNDS
First-place match
Connor Collins (Southern Reg.) d. Jared Brunner (Eastern), 1-0
Third-place match
Cameron Morgan (Pennsville) d. Nick Cottone (Shawnee), 5-4
120 POUNDS
First-place match
Nathan Taylor (Kingsway) d. Jackson Young (Camden Catholic), 5-2
Third-place match
John Hildebrandt (Williamstown) d. Sean Dever (Egg Harbor Twp.), 6-5
126 POUNDS
First-place match
Brady Conlin (Washington Twp.) UTB. Samuel Kotch (Cinnaminson), 5-4
Third-place match
D’Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine) d. Matt Henrich (Southern), 3-1
