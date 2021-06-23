St. Augustine's Denis Jaquez announces commitment to Northwestern

St. Augustine Prep defensive end Denis Jaquez made his decision where he will continue his football career Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound junior announced on Twitter that he committed to NCAA Division I Northwestern University.

The Evanston, Illinois, program competes in the Big 10 Conference.

The Wildcats finished 7-2 in 2020.

According to his his Twitter feed, Jaquez received multiple other offers, including, the University of Massachusetts, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale, Boston, College, Maryland, Columbia, Toledo, Wake Forest, Liberty, Kent State, Navy, Army- West Point, Appalachian State, the University Of Akron, Texas A&M, the Air Force Academy, Virginia Tech, the University of Columbia, the University of Buffalo, Syracuse, Rutgers and Central Michigan.

"I want to thank my coach's and teammates for pushing me to be greater everyday. I'm grateful for all the college coach's who have taken their time to recruit and build a relationship with me," Jaquez said in his Twitter post. "Very humbling that many of you went so far with me.

"I've grown up watching Big 10 football and to now have that opportunity to play in it is a dream come true," he added later in the post.

Jaquez, who was a second team The Press of Atlantic City All Star, finished with 25 tackles for the Hermits in 2020. He added two sacks and a forced fumble.

