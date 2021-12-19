St. Augustine's D'Amani Almodovar places 8th at Beast of the East in Delaware

The Holy Spirit High School and St. Augustine Prep wrestling teams traveled to University of Delaware on Saturday and Sunday to compete at the Beast of the East tournament.

St. Augustine's D'Amani Almodovar placed eighth at 126 pounds, the only area wrestler to reach the podium. He went 3-3 on the weekend.

Almodovar won a 5-4 decision and by pin fall in 1 minute, 23 seconds in the championship bracket, before getting pinned in the quarterfinals. He won an 8-0 major decision but dropped a 3-1 decision to land in the seventh-place bout. He was pinned in 2:18 to finish eighth.

St. Augustine's Alex Marshall (182) went 4-2. He dropped his opening bout and then won four straight in consolations — two technical falls, a pin and a decision — before getting pinned.

Jackson Slotnick (113), Richie Grungo (138) and Brady Small (285) each went 3-2. Jake Slotnick (152) went 2-2, and Brandon Borman (132) and Asher Jenkins (220) each had one win. Cooper Lange (145) and Tristian McLeer (160) each went 0-2.

Holy Spirit's Max Elton (113) and Sal Palmeri (138) each went 3-2. Carter Pack (106), Bryce Manera (120) and Ken Sherman (152) each had one win.

