St. Augustine's Brady Small commits to Army for football

When it came down to the annual Army vs. Navy college football game, Brady Small's rooting interests were always Team Army.
Soon, Small will officially be a part of the team.
Small, a rising senior defensive tackle at St. Augustine Prep, committed Sunday to play for the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, for the 2022 season. He is excited to be a part of the tradition.
"I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to play ball at Army, from watching the Army-Navy games with my dad every year to being the first person (in my family) to be in the military," said the 18-year-old from Mount Ephraim, Camden County. "I'm starting a trend for the family and serving our nation."
Small, at 6-foot-2, 285 pounds, was recruited by the Black Knights to play on the defensive line. He said the coaches there, especially defensive line coach Eric McDaniel, were impressed with Small's motor and drive in games.
"My style of play is very fast and aggressive," Small said. "I like getting hands on. I like dominating the line of scrimmage and getting the offensive linemen on their heels."
Army is coming off a successful season in which it was ranked at one point, going 9-3 and beating rival Navy 15-0 on Dec. 12. The Black Knights lost 24-21 to West Virginia in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Head coach Jeff Monken enters his seventh season.
St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta calls Small a huge asset, not just to Army's football program but to the academy.
"He belongs there, you know? From talking to coaches, (Monken) in particular, they felt the same way about him like what I was saying," Lancetta said. "He exudes all the things that are part of being in the academy. Nobody is gonna work harder than him, and he's got a great work ethic."
Small will receive a full scholarship from Army, he said. He had gotten offers from Villanova, Kent State and Navy, and also considered Princeton.
Small was impressed with the campus, saying the facilities there were "second to none." But the weight room stood out the most.
"(It's) the biggest I've ever seen. I live in the weight room. It's a big part of who I am," Small said. "After talking to the strength coach, Coach (Conor) Hughes, he said he will get me to where I dream to be physique-wise and strength-wise. I feel it's a very key component for me, and the facility and campus are beautiful."
St. Augustine went 4-3 last season and 7-4 in 2019. Last season, Small was fourth on the team in tackles (35) and led the team with 13 tackles for a loss and 5½ sacks.
"He's very active for a defensive lineman," Lancetta said. "There is no question he made a lot of plays for our defensive line."
Small is the fourth St. Augustine rising senior to commit to an NCAA Division I program so far. The others are Dennis Jaquez to Northwestern and Bradley Pao and Gavin Kennedy to Bucknell. Lancetta said that Kenny Selby, Kanye Udoh and a few others have either received offers or are expected to get looks at that level.
"I couldn't be more excited (for this season)," Small said. "We have a great group of guys. A lot of us played as sophomores. It's our senior year, and we wanna go out with a bang and go up against those big dogs up north. Everyone is buying in."
