St. Augustine's Brady Small commits to Army for football

St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta calls Small a huge asset, not just to Army's football program but to the academy.

"He belongs there, you know? From talking to coaches, (Monken) in particular, they felt the same way about him like what I was saying," Lancetta said. "He exudes all the things that are part of being in the academy. Nobody is gonna work harder than him, and he's got a great work ethic."

Small will receive a full scholarship from Army, he said. He had gotten offers from Villanova, Kent State and Navy, and also considered Princeton.

Small was impressed with the campus, saying the facilities there were "second to none." But the weight room stood out the most.

"(It's) the biggest I've ever seen. I live in the weight room. It's a big part of who I am," Small said. "After talking to the strength coach, Coach (Conor) Hughes, he said he will get me to where I dream to be physique-wise and strength-wise. I feel it's a very key component for me, and the facility and campus are beautiful."

St. Augustine went 4-3 last season and 7-4 in 2019. Last season, Small was fourth on the team in tackles (35) and led the team with 13 tackles for a loss and 5½ sacks.