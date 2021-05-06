St. Augustine wins 2nd straight Carl Arena Golf Tournament

The St. Augustine Prep golf team won the Carl Arena/Al Rifken Memorial Golf Tournament at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Galloway Township on Thursday, beating 59 other schools.

St. Augustine’s Frank Wren led his team with a seven-over-par 79, which tied for 11th place overall. Teammates Brendan Meagher and Pat Coyle each shot an 80 and the Prep had a low score of 239.

Noah Petracci, of Hammonton, was the individual winner with a one-under-par 71. Riley Mostecki, of Mainland Regional tied for second with two others with a 73, and Mainland’s Luca Bongiovanni was sixth with a 76. Holy Spirit’s James Dalzell tied for ninth with a 78.

Hammonton and Haddon Heights tied for second in team scoring with 244 each, and Mainland and Shawnee tied for fourth at 245 apiece.

“We’ve won the Carl Arena several times, but this is the first time we’ve won it back to back,” St. Augustine coach Lenny Dolson said. “We won it in 2019 and it wasn’t held last year. They had three players on each team competing this year instead of five, due to COVID.

“It’s great to win it, and this will give us momentum going into our South Jersey State (Non-Public) Tournament on Monday (at Mountain View Country Club).”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.