 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Augustine wins 2nd straight Carl Arena Golf Tournament
0 comments

St. Augustine wins 2nd straight Carl Arena Golf Tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Augustine golf

The St. Augustine Prep golf team celebrates winning the Carl Arena/Al Rifken Memorial Golf Tournament for the second straight time. The Hermits won in 2019, and there was no tournament in 2020. Frank Wren shot a 79, Brendan Meagher shot an 80, and Pat Coyle shot an 80 as well.

 Len Dolson / Provided

The St. Augustine Prep golf team won the Carl Arena/Al Rifken Memorial Golf Tournament at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Galloway Township on Thursday, beating 59 other schools.

St. Augustine’s Frank Wren led his team with a seven-over-par 79, which tied for 11th place overall. Teammates Brendan Meagher and Pat Coyle each shot an 80 and the Prep had a low score of 239.

Noah Petracci, of Hammonton, was the individual winner with a one-under-par 71. Riley Mostecki, of Mainland Regional tied for second with two others with a 73, and Mainland’s Luca Bongiovanni was sixth with a 76. Holy Spirit’s James Dalzell tied for ninth with a 78.

Hammonton and Haddon Heights tied for second in team scoring with 244 each, and Mainland and Shawnee tied for fourth at 245 apiece.

“We’ve won the Carl Arena several times, but this is the first time we’ve won it back to back,” St. Augustine coach Lenny Dolson said. “We won it in 2019 and it wasn’t held last year. They had three players on each team competing this year instead of five, due to COVID.

“It’s great to win it, and this will give us momentum going into our South Jersey State (Non-Public) Tournament on Monday (at Mountain View Country Club).”

+1 
Noah Petracci, Hammonton (copy)

Petracci The sophomore shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish third in individual scoring at the South Central Group III championship, advancing to the TOC.

Contact Guy Gargan:

609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News