 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Augustine swimmer Shane Washart commits to Harvard
0 comments
top story

St. Augustine swimmer Shane Washart commits to Harvard

{{featured_button_text}}

The swimming career of St. Augustine Prep senior Shane Washart got a major boost last week.

Washart was accepted to Harvard University last Thursday, and he committed to the Cambridge, Massachusetts school the next day.

He'll swim for the Crimson next fall and winter. Harvard is non-scholarship in the Ivy League but competes in NCAA Division I.

Washart, a distance specialist and all-around swimmer, was a first-team Press All-Star the last two winter seasons.

"There were a lot of things that made me choose Harvard," said Washart, a 17-year-old resident of Wenonah in Gloucester County. "They have great academic status and great athletics as well. I've been in contact with them for over a year and the coaches have reached out to me. I've talked with some of the members of the team and I got excited about the program. It made me want to go there."

The Harvard men's swimming team won its fourth straight Ivy League Championship (a three-day meet at home) on Feb. 29 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the rest of the season. The Crimson also went 8-2 in dual meets and 7-0 Ivy League.

"I'm looking forward to being in the Ivy League Championship and I have a goal to be in the NCAA Division I Championships," Washart said.

Washart originally planned to visit Harvard in April but the pandemic made that impossible. He had virtual visits to the school and Zoom calls with head coach Kevin Tyrrell and other coaches.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I pretty much researched everything about Harvard and learned what it's all about," Washart said. "I know a couple people who go there now, and they like the area. Harvard was definitely my top option over the last few months."

Washart also talked to Duke University, where older brother Zach Washart went and swam, and to the University of North Carolina.

As a junior last winter, Washart helped St. Augustine to a 7-3 record and a No. 3 final ranking in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits lost to Christian Brothers Academy 95-75 on Feb. 23 in the state Non-Public A championship meet.

At the state individual swimming championships on March 1, he finished eighth in the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 38.85 seconds and was 10th in the 200 freestyle in 1:43.37.

"Shane is a very talented, well-rounded swimmer," said Jon Stinson, the St. Augustine boys swimming coach. "He's a distance swimmer but can also do sprints and the strokes. He helps round out the lineup. I can move him in the lineup in a meet and I know he'll step up and be one of the top guys in what he's going to do.

"He's very smart, and you have to be a dedicated student to get to Harvard. It's a great school and they have a good swimming program."

There have been few club swimming competitions this year due to the pandemic, but Washart swims every day, either at the South Jersey Aquatic Club in Voorhees, or at L.A. FItness, in Glassboro and Woodbury. He does weight training at Peak Performance SJ in Deptford Township.

The NJSIAA will allow high school swimming teams to have practices starting Feb. 1, and meets from Feb. 16 to March 27.

"If we're able to have a season I think this will be the strongest team in my four years at St. Augustine," Washart said. "Even if we have a couple meets it would be great to have some sort of season."

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News