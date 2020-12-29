St. Augustine swimmer Shane Washart commits to Harvard

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I pretty much researched everything about Harvard and learned what it's all about," Washart said. "I know a couple people who go there now, and they like the area. Harvard was definitely my top option over the last few months."

Washart also talked to Duke University, where older brother Zach Washart went and swam, and to the University of North Carolina.

As a junior last winter, Washart helped St. Augustine to a 7-3 record and a No. 3 final ranking in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits lost to Christian Brothers Academy 95-75 on Feb. 23 in the state Non-Public A championship meet.

At the state individual swimming championships on March 1, he finished eighth in the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 38.85 seconds and was 10th in the 200 freestyle in 1:43.37.

"Shane is a very talented, well-rounded swimmer," said Jon Stinson, the St. Augustine boys swimming coach. "He's a distance swimmer but can also do sprints and the strokes. He helps round out the lineup. I can move him in the lineup in a meet and I know he'll step up and be one of the top guys in what he's going to do.

"He's very smart, and you have to be a dedicated student to get to Harvard. It's a great school and they have a good swimming program."