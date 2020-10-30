St. Augustine stuffs Williamstown's 2-point attempt to win in OT

MONROE TOWNSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep football team finished Friday night with its defense on the field.
With the way that unit performed, that’s the way it should have been.
The Hermits stopped Williamstown on a two-point conversion in overtime and won the matchup between South Jersey powers 17-16.
“This is a great team win,” junior lineman Brady Small said. “We needed this one badly. They wanted to go for two, and we needed to stop it.”
St. Augustine forced overtime when Brandon Bispo made the first field goal of his high school career with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
“We knew Williamstown was good,” Small said. “Our defense played phenomenal.”
These are two of the state’s top programs.
Williamstown (4-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine (3-1) is No. 8. Williamstown won the South Jersey Group V championship in 2018 and 2019 with its only loss last season a 21-7 defeat to St. Augustine.
The game played on a cold clear night after more than a day of rain was a defensive struggle.
St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta said it was the best the Hermits’ defense had played all season. Small, linebacker Angelo Vokolos and defensive end Denis Jaquz sparked a defense that held Williamstown to negative-1 yard rushing all game.
The Hermits trailed 10-7 after three quarters. St. Augustine began its game-tying drive at the Williamstown 41-yard line with 5 minutes, 53 seconds left.
The Hermits drove to the Williamstown 7 where they faced a fourth-and-3.
The sophomore’s 24-yard attempt split the goal posts to tie the game at 10-10. Williamstown called timeout before the kick.
“When I was in the huddle, I was a little nervous,” he said. “But once I got out there, I realized I hit these all the time in practice. I went out and did what I normally do.”
In overtime, each team gets the ball at least once at the opponent’s 25. St. Augustine got the ball first and scored on a Franklin Simms 3-yard run. Bispo made the extra point to put the Hermits up 17-10.
St. Augustine quarterback Trey McLeer set the touchdown up with a 19-yard, third-down completion over the middle to Nasir Hill.
Williamstown then got the ball. Braves quarterback Doug Brown kept the drive alive with a 21-yard, third-down competition to NCAA Division I prospect Keon Sabb.
One play later, Turner Inge scored on a 1-yard run to cut the lead to 17-16.
Williamstown decided to go for two points and the win.
“It was a gutsy call,” Lancetta said.
The Braves handed the ball to Sabb on a jet sweep, but he was smothered by a host of Hermits, including Vokolos and lineman Vincent Isom.
The win was an emotional one for the Hermits. It reestablished them as one of South Jersey’s top teams after a season-opening 22-21 loss to Millville.
St. Augustine also played without standout offensive tackle Jake Ketschek, who is out for the season with a knee injury.
“This is big for us,” Hill said. “It showed we can compete, and we’re not slouches.”
St. Augustine 0 7 0 7 3 — 17
Williamstown 0 3 7 0 6 -16
SECOND QUARTER
WT — Amico 38 FG
SA — Selby 14 pass from McLeer (Bispo kick)
THIRD QUARTER
WT — Colbert 12 pass from Brown (Amico kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SA — Bispo 24 FG
OVERTIME
SA -Simms 3 run (Bispo kick)
WT — Inge 1 run (run failed)
Individual leaders
Rushing: SA. Udoh 17-75; WT. Inge 10-17
Passing: SA. McLeer 9-19-1-78; WT. Brown 14-20-1-176
Receiving: SA. Hill 6-51; WT. Sabb 6-107
