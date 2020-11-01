St. Augustine soccer continuing success under Heaton

St. Augustine Prep soccer coach Jacob Heaton has had about as smooth a debut season as one could ask for.
The first-year coach, who was selected by the school in May shortly after Steve Rolando stepped down, wanted to implement a philosophy of more frequent attacking and ball possession than in previous years.
With the Hermits, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, being 7-1-1 through its first nine games, aided by a 25-4 goal differential, the method has shown to be very successful.
"I think (the players) appreciate what we're trying to do as a program," Heaton said in a phone interview days before the season started. "We're trying to move the program forward, and we're trying to play a slightly different style of football that perhaps we didn't try in the past and kind of be a little bit more attack-minded. And I think the guys have kind bought into that concept that we're pushing."
Heaton noted that last season's team, on which he was Rolando's assistant, was plenty aggressive as it led to the program's first sectional title win since 2010. This year, he said, he gave the team the freedom to be even more expressive.
The season opened with a 5-0 win over Millville. The Hermits followed it up with 3-0 win over Cherry Hill West and then a 4-1 win over Bridgeton.
St. Augustine's biggest win of the season so far has been against Egg Harbor Township. In a battle of then-unbeatens, senior Mike Balestriere scored the game's only goal with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to win 1-0.
Junior Aidan Davis leads the team with five goals this season. Heaton expected contributions from junior transfers Matt Liss and Shane Clancy, and they've stepped into their roles immediately. Liss, who came over from Washington Township, has provided a pair of goals and four assists, and Clancy, a Timber Creek transfer, has scored three and given the team three assists.
One of the things that stood out the most over the summer, Heaton said, was the team's ball movement. So far, 22 of the 25 goals have been assisted.
Despite losing key players from last year's team like Antonio Matos, Kevin Witkoski and Luke Kitch, the strength of the junior and senior classes has shown that the team may still be one of the best in the state.
"We lost a lot of seniors last year, but the guys have really stepped up," Heaton said. "Our senior class is very strong, and our junior classes is exceptional, so I'm hoping we'll be really good again this year."
As a result of the pandemic, it was an unusual coaching transition for Heaton. When he was officially named the new head coach, his first meeting with members of the team was over a Zoom call. Tryouts for the team didn't begin until Sept. 14, just three weeks before the Oct. 6 opener against Millville. Through it all, the coach has been impressed with the players' ability to take it in stride.
"It's been a really difficult time for the kids," Heaton said. "I'm always amazed at how well those guys handle it. They just seem to kind of get on with things. Knowing that any point this whole thing can come crashing down and just be taken away from you, I've tried to encourage the guys to value what they have this year and not take it for granted."
The Hermits suffered their first loss of the season Friday, a 2-0 loss to No. 1 Shawnee. They have only a handful more games left, the next at 4 p.m. Tuesday when they host Ocean City.
This year, there will be no state tournament, but teams will be able to compete for a sectional title. The boys soccer tournament begins Nov. 14 and ends Nov. 21. Higher-seeded teams will be home throughout.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.