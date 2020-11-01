St. Augustine soccer continuing success under Heaton

St. Augustine Prep soccer coach Jacob Heaton has had about as smooth a debut season as one could ask for.

The first-year coach, who was selected by the school in May shortly after Steve Rolando stepped down, wanted to implement a philosophy of more frequent attacking and ball possession than in previous years.

With the Hermits, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, being 7-1-1 through its first nine games, aided by a 25-4 goal differential, the method has shown to be very successful.

"I think (the players) appreciate what we're trying to do as a program," Heaton said in a phone interview days before the season started. "We're trying to move the program forward, and we're trying to play a slightly different style of football that perhaps we didn't try in the past and kind of be a little bit more attack-minded. And I think the guys have kind bought into that concept that we're pushing."

Heaton noted that last season's team, on which he was Rolando's assistant, was plenty aggressive as it led to the program's first sectional title win since 2010. This year, he said, he gave the team the freedom to be even more expressive.

The season opened with a 5-0 win over Millville. The Hermits followed it up with 3-0 win over Cherry Hill West and then a 4-1 win over Bridgeton.