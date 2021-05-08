St. Augustine scores three early, edges Old Bridge

The St. Augustine Prep baseball team scored three runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 4-3 victory over Old Bridge in a nonconference game Saturday. The Hermits (12-1) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

The Hermits led 4-2 until the fourth inning.

Ryan Weingartner had three RBIs, tripled abd scored a run for St. Augustine. Ryan Taylor hit two triples. Jack Peacock singled twice. Austin Sofran, Taylor and Bryce Oliver each scored. Oliver also hit a double. Cole Frye earned the win, striking out four in four innings.

Jason Gilman singled twice for Old Bridge (3-9)

Paulsboro 7,

St. Joseph 3

Ty Mercado hit four singles. Jimmy Mantuano scored two runs for the Wildcats (6-4). Brock Mercado finished with two RBIs. Ty Mercado pitched four innings with five strikeouts.

Luke Hinkle doubled twice and drove in two for Paulsboro (12-1).

Lacey Twp. 7,

Raritan 2