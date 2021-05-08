St. Augustine scores three early, edges Old Bridge

The St. Augustine Prep baseball team scored three runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 4-3 victory over Old Bridge in a nonconference game Saturday. The Hermits (12-1) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
The Hermits led 4-2 until the fourth inning.
Ryan Weingartner had three RBIs, tripled abd scored a run for St. Augustine. Ryan Taylor hit two triples. Jack Peacock singled twice. Austin Sofran, Taylor and Bryce Oliver each scored. Oliver also hit a double. Cole Frye earned the win, striking out four in four innings.
Jason Gilman singled twice for Old Bridge (3-9)
Paulsboro 7,
St. Joseph 3
Ty Mercado hit four singles. Jimmy Mantuano scored two runs for the Wildcats (6-4). Brock Mercado finished with two RBIs. Ty Mercado pitched four innings with five strikeouts.
Luke Hinkle doubled twice and drove in two for Paulsboro (12-1).
Lacey Twp. 7,
Raritan 2
Matt Kaliske scored twice and scored two runs for Lacey (7-2). Zackary Mohr scored twice. Carson Gudzak singled twice and had two RBIs. Josh Fracasso also drove in two runs and doubled. Nick Zarycki earned the win. He pitched six innings with two strikeouts.
For Raritan (4-5), Ben Hutchins had two RBIs. Rob Scarola hit three singles. Ben Hutchins doubled.
Softball
Clayton 8,
Our Lady of Mercy 1
Maggie Douglas doubled in Emma Douglas in the sixth inning for the Villagers’ lone run. Gabriella Cruz, Faith Huscher and Gianna Terpolilli each singled. Terpolilli pitched six innings, striking out three. OLMA fell to 5-2.
Clayton (11-0) remained undefeated. Gianna Muhaw, Allyson Koerner, Alana Gannon and Gianna Ettore each tripled. Meadow Lake struck out 16.
From Friday
Buena Reg. 15,
Vineland 13
Kendal Bryant had three hits, including a homer, scored three runs and had two RBIs for Buena (6-3). Madison Hand, Jessica Perella, Emily D’Ottavio and Cami Johnson each doubled. Bryant, Johnson and D’Ottavio each had two RBIs. D’Ottavio pitched 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.
Brooke Dickenson doubled twice and tripled for Vineland (6-6). Bailey Dickenson and Brooke Dickenson each had four RBIs. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez and Brooke Dickenson each scored three runs. Christina Rodriguez and Lazaya Rosario each scored two.
Absegami 6,
Holy Spirit 5
For Absegami, Mackenzie Hillesheim had two RBIs. Kate Purdy scored three runs. Holy Spirit led 4-2 after three innings. Sophia Pasquale drove in two for the Spartans. Lily Hagan scored twice.
Girls lacrosse
Toms River East 10,
Pinelands Reg. 9
Lizzie Gillen scored six goals for Toms River East (2-5). Meg Donovan added three goals. Arialys Markland made 11 saves. The game was tied 5-5 at halftime. For Pinelands (1-5), Jamilyn Hawkins and Kamryn Borden each scored three goals. Bridget Dudas and Karianna Eagle each scored once.
From Friday
Ocean City 22,
Lower Cape May Reg. 4
Summer Reimet, Racheli Levy-Smith, Alexis Smallwood and Delainey Sutley each scored three goals for the Red Raiders (5-2). Chelsea Stack had three assists and scored once. Madison Wenner, Gracie Pierce and Ally Leeds each scored twice. Olivia Vanesko had two assists and scored once. Kelsea Cooke and Grace McAfee each scored once,. Reagan Liepe made three saves.
Maggie Boyle scored twice for Lower (4-2). Maddie Schiffbauer and Julia Gibson each scored once. Allyson Walsh made 17 saves.
Boys volleyball
From Friday
Egg Harbor Twp. 2,
St. Augustine 0
EHT (5-2) won 25-20, 25-21. Edward Al-Nammour led EHT with eight service points. Jacob Valenzuela two digs and an ace. The Hermits fell to 2-5. No further information was available.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
