St. Augustine remains unbeaten with walk-off win against Holy Spirit

The game started in sunny-but-gusty conditions. It was interrupted by rain for about five minutes in the top of the sixth.

Vanesko, a left-hander from Ocean City, was perfect through the first five innings. He struck out 10 during that stretch, including the side in the fourth.

“I was just trying to get ahead in the count, first-pitch strikes, putting pressure on a really great lineup,” he said. “Each inning was a little bit different. Some innings my curveball wasn’t great, so I challenged them with my fastball and changeup. Some innings I would miss high with my fastball, so I’d go back to my curveball low.”

After a strike out that ended an inning, Vanesko yelled into his glove in excitement.

“I’m usually a pretty emotional pitcher,” he said. “This was one of my more contained outings. I just have a lot of confidence in myself, and I’m not afraid to show it. I think confidence and emotion go a long way on the mound.”

Shertel, also a left-hander, nearly matched Vanesko. He allowed just one hit and an unearned run in the first five innings.

The Spartans were in position to earn their first marquee win of the young season. Shertel knocked in two runs with a single to give Spirit a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth.