St. Augustine remains unbeaten with walk-off win against Holy Spirit

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — With a rally in its final at-bat, the St. Augustine Prep baseball team made the most of starting pitcher Jackson Vanesko’s superb effort Friday afternoon.
The Hermits scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Holy Spirit 3-2 in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League rivals and two of the state’s top teams. Ryan Weingartner knocked in the winning run with a one-out sacrifice fly.
The rally made a winner of Vanesko, who struck out 13, walked none and allowed three hits and two runs in seven innings.
“This was a really big win,” Vanesko said. “We have a big chip on our shoulder because we’ve been the best team in South Jersey, and people don’t really think that this year.”
Holy Spirit starting pitcher Jayden Shertel deserved a better fate. He struck out eight and allowed two hits in 61/3 innings.
“We’re winning some games that when you looked at them earlier in the year, you knew they’d be tough games,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. “We’re just finding a way. This was a great high school game.”
The St. Augustine/Holy Spirit matchup is always one of the season’s most anticipated games. The Hermits (8-0) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Spirit (4-4) is ranked No. 5.
The game started in sunny-but-gusty conditions. It was interrupted by rain for about five minutes in the top of the sixth.
Vanesko, a left-hander from Ocean City, was perfect through the first five innings. He struck out 10 during that stretch, including the side in the fourth.
“I was just trying to get ahead in the count, first-pitch strikes, putting pressure on a really great lineup,” he said. “Each inning was a little bit different. Some innings my curveball wasn’t great, so I challenged them with my fastball and changeup. Some innings I would miss high with my fastball, so I’d go back to my curveball low.”
After a strike out that ended an inning, Vanesko yelled into his glove in excitement.
“I’m usually a pretty emotional pitcher,” he said. “This was one of my more contained outings. I just have a lot of confidence in myself, and I’m not afraid to show it. I think confidence and emotion go a long way on the mound.”
Shertel, also a left-hander, nearly matched Vanesko. He allowed just one hit and an unearned run in the first five innings.
The Spartans were in position to earn their first marquee win of the young season. Shertel knocked in two runs with a single to give Spirit a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth.
But Holy Spirit got in trouble by walking three of the first four St. Augustine hitters to bat in the bottom of the seventh.
Austin Sofran tied the game with a hard hit, bases-loaded infield single.
Weingartner then lifted a 3-1 pitch deep to left field to drive in Josiah Ragsdale with the winning run.
“When it went to a 3-1 count, I knew I was a pitch away from winning the game,” Weingartner said. “I just needed a pitch to drive, and I got it.”
For Vanesko, it was a performance that should get him mentioned among South Jersey’s best pitchers. The senior, who has committed to attend Bryant University in Rhode Island on a Division-I baseball scholarship, hasn’t gotten the publicity of some of the region’s other top hurlers.
“I’m super competitive,” Vanesko said. “I think I proved that I can be in that conversation (of dominant South Jersey pitchers). I hope I am because that’s a great list of players.”
Holy Spirit 000 002 0 – 2 3 2
St. Augustine 100 000 2 – 3 3 0
WP. Vanesko
LP. Shertel
