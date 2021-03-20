St. Augustine Prep's Matt Delaney is The Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year

“The first day we came together, we said, ‘We have two ways we can go,’” Rodio said. “‘We can moan that we don’t have a league championship or we could make the most of whatever we have.’ I think we approached it that way and got the most out of what we had from day one.”

Coach of the Year

Egg Harbor Township finished 2020 as one of South Jersey’s surprise teams.

The Eagles finished 2021 as one of South Jersey’s best.

EHT’s Cameron Bell is The Press Coach of the Year.

The Eagles won the Cape-Atlantic League North Division and finished 14-1 this season for their first winning season since 2014-15.

The turnaround began in 2020 when they advanced to the South Jersey Group IV semifinals as a No. 16 seed.

“That gave the guys confidence,” Bell said. “For a young team, you always need confidence.”

Bell said the Eagles hope to build on this season’s success for 2021-22. EHT has long been thought of as a program with plenty of potential. EHT has one of South Jersey’s largest enrollments and first-rate facilities.