St. Augustine Prep's Matt Delaney is The Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Matt Delaney went back to basics during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stuck at home with no gyms open last spring, he wanted to improve his basketball game.
So he started running miles around his Mantua Township neighborhood. To improve his strength, he did pushups, eventually completing between 300 and 400 per day.
“The pandemic definitely helped my mindset a lot,” the St. Augustine Prep senior said. “Just shelter out the world for a couple of months and just get better.”
The hard work was evident this season. The 6-foot-8 Delaney was slimmer and stronger. He averaged 19.1 points and 10 rebounds and led the Hermits to a 13-2 record. He is The Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“He committed himself to getting himself (to be) ready for his senior year no matter what was going on,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “He did all that work to have his game go from level one to that next level.”
There were no Cape-Atlantic League or state tournaments this season because of COVID-19. Still, the Hermits had a successful season. They split two games with rival St. Joseph Academy and lost to undefeated Camden 68-54 in one of the season’s most anticipated contests.
“It was great to play that final year (with fellow St. Augustine seniors) Keith (Palek) and John (Horner),” Delaney said. “That was the best thing about it. One more go around with my teammates and coach Rodio.”
Rodio said Delaney was as good a leader as he’s coached. Delaney is an emotional player. He celebrates big baskets with a (fist pump) or a yell.
“I like to wear my heart on my sleeve,” he said. “I think it brings the team’s energy up. I think it shows my teammates that I have their back and coach Rodio that I’m right there with him.”
Delaney will continue his career on an NCAA Division I scholarship at American University in Washington, D.C. Delaney is the latest St. Augustine connection to American. Sa’eed Nelson, the 2016 Press Player of the Year, is American’s career scoring leader. Scott Greenman, a 2002 St. Augustine graduate, is an American assistant coach.
“I feel like (American) is great fit not only athletically but academically,” he said. “I like how the coaching staff kept in contact with me.”
Team of the Year
The St. Augustine Prep finished 13-2 and ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. That success provided a fitting end for seniors Delaney, Horner and Palek.
It also allowed underclassmen such as freshman Elijah Brown and sophomores Jack Schleicher and Ethan Fox an opportunity to build for the future.
St. Augustine is The Press Team of the Year.
With no league or state championships because of COVID-19, Rodio said the Hermits had a choice to make before the season began.
“The first day we came together, we said, ‘We have two ways we can go,’” Rodio said. “‘We can moan that we don’t have a league championship or we could make the most of whatever we have.’ I think we approached it that way and got the most out of what we had from day one.”
Coach of the Year
Egg Harbor Township finished 2020 as one of South Jersey’s surprise teams.
The Eagles finished 2021 as one of South Jersey’s best.
EHT’s Cameron Bell is The Press Coach of the Year.
The Eagles won the Cape-Atlantic League North Division and finished 14-1 this season for their first winning season since 2014-15.
The turnaround began in 2020 when they advanced to the South Jersey Group IV semifinals as a No. 16 seed.
“That gave the guys confidence,” Bell said. “For a young team, you always need confidence.”
Bell said the Eagles hope to build on this season’s success for 2021-22. EHT has long been thought of as a program with plenty of potential. EHT has one of South Jersey’s largest enrollments and first-rate facilities.
“The thing for us is just trying to keep our guys in town,” Bell said. “If we can keep as much of the basketball talent in Egg Harbor Township in Egg Harbor Township, that really bodes well for us. The key to doing that is you have to win. Kids really don’t care about history. They care about winning. I think the way last year ended and now this year really bodes well for us keeping kids in town.”
