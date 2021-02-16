St. Augustine Prep grad Warren among 18 non-roster invitees to Phillies spring training

St. Augustine Prep graduate and Phillies pitching prospect Zach Warren was one of 18 Philadelphia players invited Tuesday to attend spring training in Clearwater as a non-roster, mini-camp invitee, the team announced Tuesday.
Center fielder Odubel Herrera was also among the players invited to mini-camp. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report Wednesday. Players in the mini-camp will practice on a different schedule than players officially invited to major league camp.
Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate, struck 80 batters in 60 innings for the single-A Clearwater Threshers in 2019. There were no minor league games because of COVID-19 in 2020.
The Phillies selected the 6-foot-5 left-handed Warren in the 14th round of the 2017 draft. The Phillies invited the Vineland native to major league training camp last spring training. Warren got the win in a Feb. 25th, 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, striking out all three batters he faced.
As for Herrera, he was a 2016 National League All Star, but he has not played a big league game since Atlantic City Police arrested him at Golden Nugget Atlantic City on May. 27, 2019.
When police arrived, officers said they found 20-year-old Melany Martinez-Angulo speaking with security officers with “visible signs of injury” on her arms and neck that police said she sustained during a dispute with her boyfriend, whom they identified as Herrera.
Herrera was located in his hotel room and arrested, police said. He was charged with simple assault and released on a summons. Atlantic City Municipal Court judge Billie J. Moore dismissed the case in July 2019 after Martinez-Angulo declined to testify against Herrera, who had to complete counseling as a condition of the dismissal.
A few days after the dismissal, Major League Baseball suspended Herrera for the rest of the 2019 season. Herrera was assigned to the minor leagues last season, but no games were played because of the coronavirus pandemic. Phillies owe Herrera $10.35 million this season and at least a $2.5 million buyout after the season.
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.