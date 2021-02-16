St. Augustine Prep grad Warren among 18 non-roster invitees to Phillies spring training

St. Augustine Prep graduate and Phillies pitching prospect Zach Warren was one of 18 Philadelphia players invited Tuesday to attend spring training in Clearwater as a non-roster, mini-camp invitee, the team announced Tuesday.

Center fielder Odubel Herrera was also among the players invited to mini-camp. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report Wednesday. Players in the mini-camp will practice on a different schedule than players officially invited to major league camp.

Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate, struck 80 batters in 60 innings for the single-A Clearwater Threshers in 2019. There were no minor league games because of COVID-19 in 2020.

The Phillies selected the 6-foot-5 left-handed Warren in the 14th round of the 2017 draft. The Phillies invited the Vineland native to major league training camp last spring training. Warren got the win in a Feb. 25th, 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, striking out all three batters he faced.

As for Herrera, he was a 2016 National League All Star, but he has not played a big league game since Atlantic City Police arrested him at Golden Nugget Atlantic City on May. 27, 2019.