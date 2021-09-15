St. Augustine Prep edges Egg Harbor Township 2-1

But EHT quickly responded.

In the 49th minute, Donny Sullivan scored off a corner kick from Joey Martin to make it 2-1. The Eagles were much more aggressive in the second half, and generated a bunch of scoring opportunities, hitting the crossbar and sailing shots just over the net or slightly to the left or right.

“I was proud of our boys for not giving up and playing a full 80 minutes,” EHT coach Pete Lambert said. “We had our chances. I thought the second half we played much better. I thought we were dangerous with the attack.

“If we could put together two halves like our second half, I think we would be a pretty tough team to beat. But like I said to the boys, it hurts. It’s a local rivalry, you know a lot of the boys. It hurts to lose any game, but the effort was there and we need to build on it.”

EHT is a young team, having graduated a lot of star players. The Eagles have some good returners, but some players never had varsity experience. The Hermits went 15-1-1 in 2020 with a very young team, and returned most of their starters. The Eagles still held their ground.

EHT lost to Hammonton on Monday.