St. Augustine looking for game after Nottingham backs out

St. Augustine Prep’s Kanye Udoh tries to break past Holy Spirit’s C.J. Egrie, left, and Michael Weaver (2) during Friday night’s game between the ranked teams. The Spartans are No. 1 in this week’s Elite 11, and the Hermits are No. 8.
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
The St. Augustine Prep football team is looking for a game this weekend.
The Hermits (3-2) were supposed to host Nottingham (3-1) in a West Jersey Football League pod game Friday night. The winner would play the winner of the matchup between Hammonton and Williamstown next weekend.
But on Tuesday, Hermits athletic director Mike Rizzo confirmed that Nottingham pulled out of the game and does not want to play St. Augustine.
The pods are in lieu of traditional playoffs during this COVID-19-shortened season. They are designed to match teams against each other in competitive games. A West Jersey Football League committee seeded the pods
The Hermits are ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. In addition to its pod games, St. Augustine is scheduled to host Lenape on Wednesday Nov. 25.
spt_prep
St. Augustine Prep’s Nasir Hill runs into the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of Friday’s 20-7 win over Hammonton. Hill also caught a 26-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth to help the Hermits seal the win.
Kristian Gonyea / for the press
spt_prep
St. Augustine Prep quarterback Thomas McLeer looks for a receiver in the first quarter against Hammonton. Below, Hammonton’s Andrew Ryker hauls in a pass. Richmond, NJ. October 16, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea / for the press
spt_prep
Saint Augustine quarterback Thomas McLeer throws for a touchdown in the first quarter against Hammonton. Richmond, NJ. October 16, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
spt_prep
Hammonton's Kyle Vandever stretches out for more yards against Saint Augustine Friday night. Richmond, NJ. October 16, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
spt_prep
Hammonton’s Kyle Vandever hands off to running back Jaiden Abrams. Richmond, NJ. October 16, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_prep
Hammonton's Kyle Vandever looks to pass during their game against Saint Augustine Friday night. Richmond, NJ. October 16, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
spt_prep
Hammonton’s Kyle Vandever passes for a touchdown during their game against Saint Augustine Friday night. Richmond, NJ. October 16, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_prep
Andrew Rykerr catches a touchdown pass Friday night against Saint Augustine. Richmond, NJ. October 16, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_prep
Hammonton's Jaiden Abrams runs hard Friday night against Saint Augustine. Richmond, NJ. October 16, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
spt_prep
Hammonton's Dominic LaSassa breaks up a pass in the end zone Friday night against Saint Augustine. Richmond, NJ. October 16, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )
Kristian Gonyea
spt_prep
St. Augustine’s Kenneth Selby (9) takes a handoff. Saint Augustine hosted Hammonton Friday night. Richmond, NJ. October 16, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City
Kristian Gonyea
