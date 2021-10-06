St. Augustine-Holy Spirit football game moved to Oct. 29 due to COVID-19 concerns

Holy Spirit hosts Cedar Creek High School in an Oct. 1 football game.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
St. Augustine Prep beats Millville
The much anticipated high school football game between St. Augustine Prep and Holy Spirit has been moved from Friday to Oct. 29.
Mike Rizzo, St. Augustine Prep athletic director, said a significant number of varsity athletes at the school are out because of quarantining or contact tracing related to COVID-19 protocols.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Practice at St. Augustine has been canceled through the rest of the week.
Holy Spirit athletic director Steve Normane said the game was moved out of an abundance of caution after receiving a call from St. Augustine.
St. Augustine (5-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Holy Spirit (3-2) is ranked No. 5.
GALLERY: St. Augustine beats Millville 31-17
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football. St.A's #6 Kanye Udoh works his way to the outside on a run, able to cross the goal line for a Hermit touch down.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Main football photo for B1 for Saturday, Sept. 25
St. Augustine Prep’s Kanye Udoh works his way to the outside to score against the Thunderbolts during Friday night’s game at Wheaton Field in Millville. Video and a photo gallery from the game are attached to this story at
. PressofAC.com
MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
St. Augustine’s #72 Gavin Kennedy congratulates teammate #6 Kanye Udoh after a scoring run.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football. St.A's #4 Nasir Hill with a touchdown.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Secondary football photo for B1 centerpiece for Saturday, Sept. 25
Millville’s Ti-yon Cephas (16) looks to maneuver his way through the Hermits’ defense.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football. MHS #1 Lequint Allen finds a hole.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
092521-pac-spt-millville
On September 24 2021, at the Millville Junior High School Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts St.Augustine football.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.