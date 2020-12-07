St, Augustine grad Gatto excited for opportunity with Texas Rangers

For most, this year has not been ideal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joe Gatto has a different perspective, calling the past months one of the most transformative in his pitching career.
The 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate and Hammonton resident agreed to a one-year, $570,500 contract with the Texas Rangers on Thursday.
Gatto, who was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2014 amateur draft, has never pitched above Double-A.
“It’s awesome,” Gatto said in a phone interview Friday. “The past seven with the Angels were up and down and I wasn’t really sure how it was going to pan out. But knowing there was another team out that had an interest and willing to invest in me, it meant a lot to me.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to play some baseball in 2021.”
Gatto, 25, has a 28-31 record with a 4.80 ERA in 86 starts and 36 relief appearances in the minors, averaging 7.3 strikeouts and 4.0 walks per nine innings.
But he did not pitch this summer.
The minor league season was canceled in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. After the World Series was completed in October, the right-handed pitcher became a free agent.
Gatto and his agent, Jeff Randazzo of Ballengee Group, were excited to test the market.
“I took this summer extremely serious and was able to work on things that typically during a normal season you can’t really work on,” said Gatto, who spent the summer working out and throwing at private facilities near his Scottsdale, Arizona, home. “I was able to get myself in a great situation.”
Gatto improved on techniques such as increasing his velocity, spin efficiency, having a more clean release and just dissecting the little things within his mechanics. And that added work did not go unnoticed.
According to an article on MLB.com, a number of teams were interested in Gatto. Rangers scouts really liked Gatto's fastball, which can reach 95-98 mph.
Texas extended him multiple offers and pursued him the hardest, Gatto said.
Now, the former Cape-Atlantic League standout will compete for a spot in the bullpen and possibly make his major-league debut next summer.
“I didn’t know what to expect heading into free agency,” said Gatto, who was The Press Baseball Player of the Year as a senior in 2014. “But it kind of blew up right out of the gate. … It came down to two teams and the Rangers stepped up to the plate and never backed down.”
St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone praised the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Gatto.
“It is just a credit to him and the hard work he has put in,” said Bylone, who noted that Gatto is a tremendous representation of St. Augustine’s program. “He has always been a very hard worker and is just reaping the benefits.
“We are all extremely proud of him and wish him the best.”
Bylone said Gatto has stayed in contact and continues to support the Hermits program.
“He has been prepared for this even at high school level in his senior year with all the scouts that were there,” Bylone said. “He will be successful no matter what he does or what happens. … I think he is going to do well.
“His mentality is right where it needs to be, it always has been. Physically, he is in great shape and, again, always has been.”
Gatto had some relations with the Rangers organization during the drafting process as a senior at St. Augustine, which adds to his excitement.
Texas advanced to the World Series in 2010 and 2011, losing both times, and had seven winning seasons from 2009-16. But the team finished under .500 the last four seasons, including a 22-38 campaign this summer and a last-place finish in the AL West.
Gatto looks forward to being part of a young squad that will hopefully get back to winning.
“I think if you get a group of guys that want to win and are hungry and want to show the baseball world that, just because they are young, they can still go out there and win,” Gatto said. “I think it’s a good chip on your shoulder to have.
“My biggest thing is bringing the energy and competing everyday. At the end of the day, that’s all I can ask for, to go out there and compete.”
Gatto is planning to come back to South Jersey for the holiday. During that time, he will work out at Baseball Performance Center, a developmental facility in Pleasantville.
Gatto is friends with BPC owners Mike Adams, who went to Holy Spirit and played against Gatto, and Ed Charlton, who played with Gatto at St. Augustine.
“I’m super thankful to have those guys back home,” Gatto said.
Rangers spring training is scheduled to start Feb. 17 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona.
“From here on out, just keep the pedal to the medal and keep the throttle down and get ready for camp to come into spring training the best I ever have,” Gatto said. "That’s the plan for me right now.”
Note: When the Rangers announced the move on Twitter, there was immediately a surge of memes and GIFs of another Joe Gatto, the popular star of the reality show “Impractical Jokers.” The St. Augustine grad said he gets that comparison a lot because of the similar names and has even talked to the TV star and the show’s account via Twitter. But the Hammonton resident said he never had social media blow up to that extent like it did Thursday.
“It’s a cool little celebrity name to have. I think it’s kind of cool. Maybe one day he can get me on the show.”
