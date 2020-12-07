St, Augustine grad Gatto excited for opportunity with Texas Rangers

“I think if you get a group of guys that want to win and are hungry and want to show the baseball world that, just because they are young, they can still go out there and win,” Gatto said. “I think it’s a good chip on your shoulder to have.

“My biggest thing is bringing the energy and competing everyday. At the end of the day, that’s all I can ask for, to go out there and compete.”

Gatto is planning to come back to South Jersey for the holiday. During that time, he will work out at Baseball Performance Center, a developmental facility in Pleasantville.

Gatto is friends with BPC owners Mike Adams, who went to Holy Spirit and played against Gatto, and Ed Charlton, who played with Gatto at St. Augustine.

“I’m super thankful to have those guys back home,” Gatto said.

Rangers spring training is scheduled to start Feb. 17 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona.

“From here on out, just keep the pedal to the medal and keep the throttle down and get ready for camp to come into spring training the best I ever have,” Gatto said. "That’s the plan for me right now.”