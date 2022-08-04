St. Augustine grad Drue Nicholas shoots record round at Patterson Cup

Drue Nicholas made history Wednesday.

The 2020 St. Augustine Prep graduate shot a 7-under-par 63 in the first-round of the 120th Joseph H. Patterson Memorial Cup at the par-70 St. Davids Golf Club in Wayne, Pennsylvania. It was the lowest first-round score in the tournament's history, which moved to a two-round format in 2009.

Nicholas is a rising junior at Drexel University. Sixty-five players made the cut (3-over) to Thursday's final round.

“The last time I played a true round was at the Philadelphia Open, so I had no clue where the game was coming into this,” Nicholas said in a release from the Golf Association of Philadelphia.

“I’m super happy about it. I only have two tournaments this summer. Getting out early in my second one and playing well its great heading into the school year. With my internship (at the Haverford Trust Company working in equity research), I can only play and ask for so much. My (Drexel) coach (Ben Feld) and I came up with a compromise for the summer.”

Nicholas 20, is a member of the Galloway National Golf Club. He was a three-time Press Golfer of the Year in high school. Nicholas was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Associated Championship team after he tied for fourth at the CAA Tournament.

On Wednesday, Nicholas made six birdies in a row, including on hole No. 11 (par 5, 542 yards) and hole No. 16 (par 5, 504 yards). Nicholas said he ever did that before.

“In school, if you make five birdies in a row they call it the Iron Lotus. Nobody’s even done it," Nicholas said.

The Patterson Cup plays under the Golf Association of Philadelphia, which is the oldest regional or state golf association in the United States. It serves as the principal ruling body of amateur golf in this region.

Michael R. Brown, Jr., 49, of Maple Shade, Burlington County, and LuLu Country Club, and Andy Butler, 26, of Philadelphia and Huntingdon Valley Country Club, finished at 6-under-par 64. Brown won the Patterson Cup in 2018.

Nicholas’ 18 holes were bogey-free.

“After (hole No.) 17, I got it to 3 under. I birdied (hole No.) 18. … I was like, ‘Wow this is pretty good, let’s just hang on,’” Nicholas said. “It’s super common for everyone to go out hot and fizzle on the back nine. To go 3-under after going 4-under, I’m super pleased with that.”