St. Augustine gets statement CAL boys soccer win

In the 12th minute, Torpey scored off his own corner kick, giving the Hermits a 1-0 lead. In the 23rd minute, Shane Clancy scored off a cross pass from Justin Ceccanecchio to extend the lead to 2-0. In the 26th minute, Torpey scored off an assist from Patrick Earnest. It was 3-0 at the half.

St. Augustine coach Jake Heaton said his team pressed hard Wednesday. Normally, the Hermits are more of a possession-based team, but “going out of our normal playbook” worked in their favor, the second-year coach added.

“It is a huge win for us. Ocean City is a great program with great coaches,” Heaton said. “It’s a game we always look forward to. So, to get a win like this is big for us. It was kind of a statement win with them being 6-0.”

Ocean City had three shots in the first half, two almost resulting in goals. First, the Red Raiders made a great move and sailed a shot that just missed the corner of the net. Later, a shot hit the crossbar.

The Red Raiders finished with eight shots.

“(St. Augustine) came out ready to play,” Ocean City coach Aaron Bogushefsky said. “They were organized and they were efficient with everything they did. They really got us off our game, to their credit. That was a great team we played (Thursday).