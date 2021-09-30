St. Augustine gets statement CAL boys soccer win

OCEAN CITY — Ethan Torpey was excited about his performance Thursday.
The senior scored three goals to lead the St. Augustine Prep soccer team to a 5-1 victory over previously undefeated Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game at Tennessee Avenue Sports Complex.
Torpey scored twice in the first half, but he said his hat trick would not have been possible without teammate Aidan Davis.
Davis was awarded a penalty kick about midway through the second half. The senior gave the free kick to Torpey, hoping he would get a hat trick.
“It takes a man to give that up. I give a lot of credit to him,” said Torpey, noting his entire team works as a unit and when they know someone else can get a hat trick or make a big play, “we realize we don’t need to do everything for ourselves. It’s a team game. We are brothers.”
The Hermits (8-1) are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. The Red Raiders (6-1) are ranked No. 7. The game between two South Jersey powers was very physical.
“We were coming in knowing it was going to be a hard game. We knew (Ocean City was) 6-0 for a reason,” said Torpey, 17, of Bridgeton. “They played all the same teams we did. We have a loss on our record.
“We knew we were playing them again Monday, so we needed two wins for going into the (South Jersey) Coaches Cup and playoffs. We knew we had a big game, and we showed up.”
In the 12th minute, Torpey scored off his own corner kick, giving the Hermits a 1-0 lead. In the 23rd minute, Shane Clancy scored off a cross pass from Justin Ceccanecchio to extend the lead to 2-0. In the 26th minute, Torpey scored off an assist from Patrick Earnest. It was 3-0 at the half.
St. Augustine coach Jake Heaton said his team pressed hard Wednesday. Normally, the Hermits are more of a possession-based team, but “going out of our normal playbook” worked in their favor, the second-year coach added.
“It is a huge win for us. Ocean City is a great program with great coaches,” Heaton said. “It’s a game we always look forward to. So, to get a win like this is big for us. It was kind of a statement win with them being 6-0.”
Ocean City had three shots in the first half, two almost resulting in goals. First, the Red Raiders made a great move and sailed a shot that just missed the corner of the net. Later, a shot hit the crossbar.
The Red Raiders finished with eight shots.
“(St. Augustine) came out ready to play,” Ocean City coach Aaron Bogushefsky said. “They were organized and they were efficient with everything they did. They really got us off our game, to their credit. That was a great team we played (Thursday).
Ocean City never wants to lose, Bogushefsky said. But with it being early in the season, it gives his team a chance to “reset our minds, and I think our guys will learn from it.”
Davis scored off an assist from Mason Cassady in the 46th minute to extend the Hermits lead to 4-0. Torpey’s penalty kick made it 5-0. Jon Leap scored for Ocean City in the 69th minute to cap the scoring
St. Augustine outshot Ocean City 17-8.
“I think playing a team like that is great for us because it kind of gives us a gauge of where we are,” Bogushefsky said. "Nothing to hang your head about when you play that team. They are very good.
“Overall, I think we can be better moving forward.”
The Hermits and the Red Raiders will play their second game in just a few days. Both will make the trip to Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union, in Chester, Pennsylvania, at 5 p.m. Monday.
This is the third time these two teams are playing at the venue. But coaches and players all express excitement. Bogushefsky hopes for a more competitive game, saying he wants his players to use Thursday as motivation.
“I’m pumped,” Torpey said. “It’s a great experience.”
Heaton called it “a highlight on our calendar.”
“I’m sure (Ocean City) will make adjustments,” Heaton said. “I’m buzzing about it (playing at Subaru Park). Everytime I get there, I’m like a little kid. ... Hopefully having a win going into it bodes well.”
St. Augustine; 3 2 — 5
Ocean City; 0 1 — 1
Goals— Torpey (3), Clancy, Davis SA; Leap OC
Goalies— Turner (2), Taylor (4) SA; Schweibinz (3), Walsh (4) OC
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
