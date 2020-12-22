St. Augustine football player Vokolos commits to Division I Marist

St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta said Vokolos can compete at any level.

“I would put him up against anybody,” Lancetta said. “That’s how much grit and determination he has. He has great feet and tackles unbelievably well. Cover, fill the hole, blitz - whatever we asked him to do he did.”

Vokolos spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at St. Joseph before transferring to the Prep.

“He did a great job in the classroom and the school community as a whole,” Lancetta said. “From a football standpoint he is one of the most intense players I have ever coached. There is a fine line sometimes with guys like that but in the end he was more of a leader by example his senior year.

“The way he played and the way he carried himself in every which way - he was a true student athlete when all was said and done.”

Marist competes in the Pioneer Football League. The PFL cancelled all competition this fall due to COVID-19. Vokolos was also recruited by St. Francis College. He plans on majoring in either business or physical therapy/athletic training.

Vokolos said that Marist was a perfect fit for him.