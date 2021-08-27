St. Augustine football drops season opener in Maryland: Roundup

The St. Augustine Prep football team opened its season in Maryland on Friday night.

The Hermits turned over the ball five times en route to a 34-7 loss to Archbishop Spalding in Severn. The game got off to a late start due to the storms that were heading up the East Coast.

Cavaliers quarterback Nick Gutierrez scored two touchdowns on the ground and threw for another, all in the second half. He finished with 122 yards rushing and 61 passing. Jordan Harris has 104 yards on 20 carries, as the team rushed for 263 yards.

St. Augustine’s Kanye Udoh rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries. Nasir Hill had three receptions for 25 yards, and Kenny Selby caught two passes for 87 yards. Trey McLeer had 119 yards passing on 6-of-14 passing but threw three interceptions.

Archbishop Spalding got on the scoreboard first with Cory Butts’ 32-yard field goal with 5 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first quarter. The teams then traded interceptions following the field goal.

After another turnover by the Hermits, Jordan Harris extended the Cavaliers’ lead to 10-0 on a 2-yard run with 1:46 left in the first.