St. Augustine football drops season opener in Maryland: Roundup

The St. Augustine Prep football team opened its season in Maryland on Friday night.
The Hermits turned over the ball five times en route to a 34-7 loss to Archbishop Spalding in Severn. The game got off to a late start due to the storms that were heading up the East Coast.
Cavaliers quarterback Nick Gutierrez scored two touchdowns on the ground and threw for another, all in the second half. He finished with 122 yards rushing and 61 passing. Jordan Harris has 104 yards on 20 carries, as the team rushed for 263 yards.
St. Augustine’s Kanye Udoh rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries. Nasir Hill had three receptions for 25 yards, and Kenny Selby caught two passes for 87 yards. Trey McLeer had 119 yards passing on 6-of-14 passing but threw three interceptions.
Archbishop Spalding got on the scoreboard first with Cory Butts’ 32-yard field goal with 5 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first quarter. The teams then traded interceptions following the field goal.
After another turnover by the Hermits, Jordan Harris extended the Cavaliers’ lead to 10-0 on a 2-yard run with 1:46 left in the first.
The Hermits scored their first points in a big way with 9:46 left in the first half. McLeer found Selby for an 81-yeard touchdown pass to cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 10-7.
Turnovers continued to plague the Hermits in the third quarter. Following their fifth of the game, Archbishop Spalding’s Gutierrez extended the Cavaliers’ lead to 17-7 following a 37-yard TD run. Butts tacked on another field goal to make it 20-7.
Gutierrez added his second TD run of the game 75 seconds into the game on an 8-yard run, bringing the score to 27-7. He then connected with Jordan Pennick on a 25-yard passing score later in the quarter.
St. Augustine 0 7 0 0 —7
Spalding 10 0 10 14 —34
FIRST QUARTER
ABS—Butts 32 first goal
ABS—Harris 2 run (Butts kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SA—Selby 81 pass from McLeer (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
ABS—Gutierrez 37 run (Butts kick)
ABS—Butts 23 field goal
FOURTH QUARTER
ABS—Gutierrez 8 run (Butts kick)
ABS—Pennick 25 pass from Gutierrez (Butts kick)
Records—St. Augustine 0-1, A.B. Spalding 1-0.
Oakcrest 29, Pleasantville 2
The Falcons led the Greyhounds 23-2 at halftime.
It was the coaching debuts for Oakcrest’s Matt Forrest and Pleasantville’s Daryl Doughty. No other information was available at press time.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
