St. Augustine dominates first-round matchup vs. Paulsboro in Diamond Classic

The St. Augustine Prep baseball team advanced in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic on Thursday, beating Paulsboro 10-1 on Thursday afternoon in Buena Vista Township.

St. Augustine (15-1), No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, will face Williamstown in the second round of the 16-team tournament that features some of South Jersey’s best programs.

The Hermits led 2-0 after a pair of RBI singles from Brody McKenzie and Austin Sofran. Josiah Ragsdale hit another RBI single in the third to make it 3-0.

St. Augustine opened it up in the bottom of the fifth with three runs. The inning featured doubles from Kyle Neri and Sofran. Ryan Weingartner hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, and Cole Frye’s RBI single made it 10-1.

Jackson Vanesko was the winning pitcher for the Hermits, going six innings and allowing a run. Weingartner pitched the seventh.

No. 3 Mainland Reg. 9,

Cherry Hill West 1

Mainland pitcher Mark Elliott led the Mustangs to the Diamond Classic victory on the mound and at the plate. Elliott went the distance, allowed four hits, with no walks and seven strikeouts. He also hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning.