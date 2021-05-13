St. Augustine dominates first-round matchup vs. Paulsboro in Diamond Classic

The St. Augustine Prep baseball team advanced in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic on Thursday, beating Paulsboro 10-1 on Thursday afternoon in Buena Vista Township.
St. Augustine (15-1), No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, will face Williamstown in the second round of the 16-team tournament that features some of South Jersey’s best programs.
The Hermits led 2-0 after a pair of RBI singles from Brody McKenzie and Austin Sofran. Josiah Ragsdale hit another RBI single in the third to make it 3-0.
St. Augustine opened it up in the bottom of the fifth with three runs. The inning featured doubles from Kyle Neri and Sofran. Ryan Weingartner hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, and Cole Frye’s RBI single made it 10-1.
Jackson Vanesko was the winning pitcher for the Hermits, going six innings and allowing a run. Weingartner pitched the seventh.
No. 3 Mainland Reg. 9,
Cherry Hill West 1
Mainland pitcher Mark Elliott led the Mustangs to the Diamond Classic victory on the mound and at the plate. Elliott went the distance, allowed four hits, with no walks and seven strikeouts. He also hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning.
Cole Campbell had a double and a single for the third-seeded Mustangs (11-1), who are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Chase Petty added a two-run double, Joe Sheeran had two hits and Christian Elliott, Mark’s brother, had two RBIs.
Mainland will host sixth-seeded Cherokee at 4 p.m. Monday in a Diamond Classic quarterfinal game.
Other games
St. Joseph 10,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
St. Joseph’s Jimmy Mantuano pitched a six-inning no-hitter with two walks and three strikeouts. The Wildcats (9-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win it.
For Lower (3-8), pitcher David MacDonald went the distance, gave up 13 hits, struck out nine and walked none.
From Wednesday
No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 7,
Hammonton 4
Dave Appolonia homered, scored three runs and drove in two for EHT (12-1). Tristin Trivers finished with two RBIs. Jacob Dembin, Frank Wright and Ethan Dodd each doubled. Cameron Flukey earned the win for the Eagles, who are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Anthony Leo and David Humphries each had an RBI for Hammonton (6-5). Brett Longo, DJ Adamucci and Joe Perna each scored runs. Lukas Guerrier struck out five in four innings.
St. Joseph 8,
Millville 4
Cohl Mercado and Gage Ambruster each had two RBIs for the Wildcats (8-4). Jimmy Mantuano scored three runs and singled twice. Ty Powell scored two runs and singed twice. Brock Mercado doubled. earned the win, striking out three in six innings.
Millville fell to 9-3.
No. 6 Ocean City 12,
Atlantic City 3
James Mancini had three hits, including a double, and scored twice for Ocean City (8-4), which is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Ben Hoag, Joe Repetti, Ben Liebrand and Matt Nunan each scored two runs. Matt Pashley earned the win, striking out six in five innings.
Atlantic City fell to 0-11.
Buena Reg. 26,
Bridgeton 2
Dante Coia finished with three doubles, three RBIs and scored twice for Buena (7-8-1). Cole Shover, Tre Carano and Charlie Saglimbeni each scored three runs. Brandon Strouse scored three runs and had two RBIs. Austin Wokock earned the win, striking out seven.
Camaron Dunkle had an RBI and scored a run for Bridgeton (2-9).
Overbrook 8,
Wildwood 3
Brandon Jones had two RBIs for Overbrook (7-3). Ryan Ford singled twice. For Wildwood (4-6), Joey Mormile hit two singles and drove in a run. Josh Vallese and Junior Hans each had RBIs. Hans also scored a run.
Ethan Burke pitched six innings and struck out two.
Middle Twp. 5,
ACIT 4
Garrison Clarke and Michael Adelizzi each singled twice and drove in runs for Middle (5-11). Colin Laughlin finished with two RBIs and hit a triple. Colin Laughlin pitched 61/3 innings with nine strikeouts.
Kevin Keil doubled for ACIT (2-10-1). Quinton Klein struck out five in three innings. Wilfredo Lugo pitched four innings, striking out two.
