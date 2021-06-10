St. Augustine comes back to win South Jersey Non-Public A title

“It did not look good early,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. “We just chipped away. It’s baseball. It’s a crazy game.”

It was a scary moment when Neri got hit in the face. The ball caught him just under his left eye. He had a cut on the inside of his mouth.

But he stayed in the game.

“I didn’t care if anything was broken,” Neri said. “I felt like I could (play). With the adrenalin, I just fought through it.”

St. Augustine began the eighth with plenty of momentum. Ryan Weingartner singled with one out and advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw. After an intentional walk to Brody McKenzie, Neri stepped to the plate.

“I knew there was going to be an off-speed (pitch) coming,” Neri said. “After getting hit in the face, they were going to try and back me off the plate. I just sat on it.”

Neri hit a towering fly ball to left field. It landed at the bottom of the fence. Weingartner sprinted home from second with the winning run. The Hermits poured out of the dugout and rushed Neri in celebration.

“That just shows the guts Kyle has,” Bylone said. “I’ve been hit in the face before. It took me more than one at-bat to get back.”