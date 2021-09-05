St. Augustine boys soccer set up for big season in 2021

The St. Augustine Prep soccer team is typically a contender, but the Hermits have the potential to be even more of a threat this year.
And if he and his teammates work together to achieve their goals as a unit, Brian Sharkey agrees with that statement.
"It's been looking good so far," said Sharkey, 17, of Washington Township, Gloucester County. "We have a lot of returning players who are older and can lead the younger kids and set a huge example, which will be great for us."
When St. Augustine opens its season at home at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Absegami, a large number of returning seniors and juniors who contributed to a very strong 2020 season will lead the Hermits.
Sharkey, a second-team Press All-Star in 2020, helped St. Augustine finish 15-1-1 and capture the South West Group F title. Sharkey, along with senior Patrick Earnest, are expected to lead the midfield. Earnest, who received a Press honorable mention, is solid on defense.
The Hermits also return first-team All-Stars and seniors Aidan Davis (midfielder) and Shane Clancy (defender). Senior forwards Ethan Torpey and Matt Liss and junior forward Mason Cassidy, all of whom earned honorable mentions last year, will lead the offense.
"We are really looking forward to getting back out there and playing," Sharkey said. "Things are going really well at practice, and we are coming together as a team. I think we can have a great year together."
In 2019, St. Augustine captured the South Jersey Non-Public A title for the first time since 2010 and advanced to the state Non-Public A final. But the Hermits graduated a lot of seniors and were young entering the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
The Hermits also had a new coach, Jake Heaton.
Heaton, who had been an assistant coach under former coach Steve Rolando, added his own touches to the program when he took over last year, and even with a young team, still got the most out of his players.
Last season, the Hermits outscored their opponents 57-6 and were named The Press Team of the Year.
"We really hope that the players take the next step," said Heaton, who was the 2020 Press Coach of the Year in his first campaign at the helm. "We hope to be competitive in our conference and continue to play good soccer.
"If we are lucky, maybe we can make a run at something like (the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament) or a state tournament run. But, really, it's about our guys continuing to get better."
With a full offseason, Heaton said, his players are much more comfortable with his coaching style. The players were coming in for voluntary workouts since June, something that wasn't permitted this time last year, and worked hard over the summer.
The extra time together helps, especially with a tough Non-Public A playoff field returning to a more typical postseason set-up.
"It's going to be great to get back to normal," Heaton said. "Great to have the (SJSCA) back and a real playoff run back. If things go right and we get better, hopefully we are competitive. … We've already seen that the players retained a lot of the information we gave them last season. They are playing with the same quality we had at the end of last season.
"That's good for us as coaches so we can focus on improvements rather than retracing the steps from last year."
Since Heaton took over, the Hermits are "more dominating than other teams, and we keep the ball in play how we want to," Sharkey said.
And that translates even to the junior varsity players.
"We can bring them to the varsity squad and they can fit in perfectly," Sharkey said. "It's perfect for us."
The Hermits are back to a tough schedule, playing talented out-of-state teams such as the Delaware school Salesianum (Sept. 21) and, from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Holy Ghost Prep (Oct. 6). St. Augustine also will face state power Delran (Saturday) and Ocean City at Subaru Park (Oct. 4), home of MLS' Philadelphia Union in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Ocean City and St. Augustine previously played a couple of times at Subaru Park (Sharkey played there in 2018 and 2019), but the teams were not allowed to do so in 2020 due to COVID restrictions at the time.
Sharkey and Heaton are both excited for the more intense schedule they figure can prepare them for playoffs.
"We were lucky to have a season last year, but everyone knows this year is different," Sharkey said. "Everyone is ready, especially the seniors knowing it'll be our last year. I think we are good enough as a team and program to make a far run. … We have a long way to go, and it's going to take a lot of hard work, but I think we are up for the challenge."
"We are really excited," said Heaton, who grew up in Weymouth, Dorset, England, and played semi-professional soccer for Whitton United F.C., a club that competes in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division.
"Like I keep saying, it's about the process. It's about the guys getting better each practice, each game. Hopefully, by the end of the season we are a better team."
