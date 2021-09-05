St. Augustine boys soccer set up for big season in 2021

In 2019, St. Augustine captured the South Jersey Non-Public A title for the first time since 2010 and advanced to the state Non-Public A final. But the Hermits graduated a lot of seniors and were young entering the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

The Hermits also had a new coach, Jake Heaton.

Heaton, who had been an assistant coach under former coach Steve Rolando, added his own touches to the program when he took over last year, and even with a young team, still got the most out of his players.

Last season, the Hermits outscored their opponents 57-6 and were named The Press Team of the Year.

"We really hope that the players take the next step," said Heaton, who was the 2020 Press Coach of the Year in his first campaign at the helm. "We hope to be competitive in our conference and continue to play good soccer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"If we are lucky, maybe we can make a run at something like (the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament) or a state tournament run. But, really, it's about our guys continuing to get better."