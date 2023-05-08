May is a busy month for high school baseball teams. Vineland beat St. Augustine 9-8 on Friday.
Both teams played Saturday in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic. Three games in four days tests pitching depth.
The Prep has enough talent on the mound to handle the workload.
“This time of the year, it’s all about pitching,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. “We’re trying to line it up as best as we can, prioritizing it as best as we can. We’ve been fortunate to have pitching all of these years. We’ve been doing a pretty good job of it.”
St. Augustine took control of the game from the start. Vineland pitchers walked or hit six of the first seven batters they faced in the first inning. The Hermits took advantage and scored four runs without a hit.
The Prep controlled the game from that point.
Joe Erace and Gabe Gillespie each scored three runs for St. Augustine. CJ Furey had two hits and two RBIs. Nick Watson contributed an RBI double. Meyers also had an RBI double for St. Augustine.
Yoan Feliz and Yenvelle Roriguez knocked in runs with doubles for Vineland.
The big early lead made Levari even more comfortable on the mound.
“It’s a good feeling,” he said. “You have a lot more confidence going out there when you’re up by a lot.”
The Prep’s pitching depth will continue to be tested. Monday began a busy stretch for the defending South Jersey Non-Public A and CAL champions.
St. Augustine will play Bishop Eustace on Tuesday in a Diamond Classic quarterfinal. It finishes the regular season with a two-game series against Egg Harbor Township on Thursday and Friday. The CAL Tournament is next week.
“This is the time of year,” Bylone said, “where you earn your money. We’ve been lucky to have the pitching we have. It’s good to have a lot of horses in the stable.”
"We’ve been lucky to have the pitching we have. It’s good to have a lot of horses in the stable.” Mike Bylone, St. Augustine coach
Marco Levari pitches for St. Augustine Prep during its victory over visiting Vineland on Monday afternoon. Levari allowed one earned run and struck out five in five innings. Matt Kouser and Jake Meyers combined for two scoreless innings of relief.
