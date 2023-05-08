BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — What has made St. Augustine Prep baseball one of the state’s elite programs is pitching depth.

Never was that more evident than Monday.

The Hermits regained first place in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division with a 17-2 win over Vineland.

St. Augustine (14-5) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Vineland (12-6 is No. 5.

St. Augustine also took a big step toward the No. 1 seed in next week’s CAL Tournament.

St. Augustine starting pitcher Marco Levari allowed one earned run and struck out five in five innings for the win. Matt Kouser and Jake Meyers finished the game by each pitching a scoreless inning.

“We just came out here,” Levari said, “and tried to throw strikes.”

May is a busy month for high school baseball teams. Vineland beat St. Augustine 9-8 on Friday.

Both teams played Saturday in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic. Three games in four days tests pitching depth.

The Prep has enough talent on the mound to handle the workload.

“This time of the year, it’s all about pitching,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. “We’re trying to line it up as best as we can, prioritizing it as best as we can. We’ve been fortunate to have pitching all of these years. We’ve been doing a pretty good job of it.”

St. Augustine took control of the game from the start. Vineland pitchers walked or hit six of the first seven batters they faced in the first inning. The Hermits took advantage and scored four runs without a hit.

The Prep controlled the game from that point.

Joe Erace and Gabe Gillespie each scored three runs for St. Augustine. CJ Furey had two hits and two RBIs. Nick Watson contributed an RBI double. Meyers also had an RBI double for St. Augustine.

Yoan Feliz and Yenvelle Roriguez knocked in runs with doubles for Vineland.

The big early lead made Levari even more comfortable on the mound.

“It’s a good feeling,” he said. “You have a lot more confidence going out there when you’re up by a lot.”

The Prep’s pitching depth will continue to be tested. Monday began a busy stretch for the defending South Jersey Non-Public A and CAL champions.

St. Augustine will play Bishop Eustace on Tuesday in a Diamond Classic quarterfinal. It finishes the regular season with a two-game series against Egg Harbor Township on Thursday and Friday. The CAL Tournament is next week.

“This is the time of year,” Bylone said, “where you earn your money. We’ve been lucky to have the pitching we have. It’s good to have a lot of horses in the stable.”

