St. Augustine baseball team advances; Southern wins S.J. volleyball title: Roundup

The St. Augustine Prep baseball team again finds itself in a South Jersey final.

Ryan Weingartner pitched five scoreless innings and knocked in three runs as second-seeded St. Augustine beat sixth-seeded Paul VI 10-0 in a South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal. The Hermits, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win on the 10-run rule.

The Hermits (22-6) will host fourth-seeded Red Bank Catholic for the South Jersey title Thursday. Reed Bank Catholic upset top-seeded Bishop Eustace 6-1 Monday.

Weingartner had an RBI single, RBI double and drew a walk with the bases loaded.

Austin Sofran hit a two-run double. Ryan Taylor knocked in three runs. Brody McKenzie hit a two-run single.

The Hermits won the South Jersey title from 2016-19. There was no high school baseball season last year because of the pandemic.

Boys lacrosse

S.J. Group IV final

(4) Southern Regional 14, (3) Monroe 4: The visiting Rams (16-4) won the South Jersey Group IV title.