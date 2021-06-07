St. Augustine baseball team advances; Southern wins S.J. volleyball title: Roundup

The St. Augustine Prep baseball team again finds itself in a South Jersey final.
Ryan Weingartner pitched five scoreless innings and knocked in three runs as second-seeded St. Augustine beat sixth-seeded Paul VI 10-0 in a South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal. The Hermits, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win on the 10-run rule.
The Hermits (22-6) will host fourth-seeded Red Bank Catholic for the South Jersey title Thursday. Reed Bank Catholic upset top-seeded Bishop Eustace 6-1 Monday.
Weingartner had an RBI single, RBI double and drew a walk with the bases loaded.
Austin Sofran hit a two-run double. Ryan Taylor knocked in three runs. Brody McKenzie hit a two-run single.
The Hermits won the South Jersey title from 2016-19. There was no high school baseball season last year because of the pandemic.
Boys lacrosse
S.J. Group IV final
(4) Southern Regional 14, (3) Monroe 4: The visiting Rams (16-4) won the South Jersey Group IV title.
Southern led 6-3 at halftime and scored eight goals in the second half. Ryan Sininsky and Luke Bruther each scored four goals. Joey DeYoung had three goals, Hayden Lucas added two goals and Jake Washco scored once. Tyler Sininsky made 11 saves.
For Monroe (17-4), Connor Gabilanes scored two goals, and Christian Cipolletta made six saves.
Southern will play Hunterdon Central on Wednesday at a site to be determined for the state Group IV title.
Boys volleyball
S.J. semifinal
(1) Southern Regional 2, (4) Moorestown 0: Southern won with scores of 25-11 and 25-15. Tommy Deakyne led the host Rams (28-1) with 12 kills and Dylan Lockwood had 12 assists and five service points. CJ Schmidt added four blocks, and Ethan Case had three digs and seven service points.
The top-seeded Rams host sixth-seeded Jackson Memorial on Wednesday at a time to be determined for the sectional championship. Jackson Memorial beat seventh-seeded Kingsway Regional 2-0 on Monday in the other semifinal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.