Spring high school athletes excited to finally get moment in the sun: Must Win

The rain poured down on most of South Jersey on Wednesday night.
Thursday morning broke grey and cold.
Nothing, however, was going to diminish the anticipation the region’s high school spring sports athletes felt.
Thursday was the first official day of practice for baseball, softball, lacrosse, track and field and boys volleyball. Bad weather might force some of those practices indoors Thursday, but that hardly mattered.
What did matter was friends and teammates were back together.
“All I can say is how excited I am,” Holy Spirit shortstop Steven Petrosh said Wednesday night. “Everyone does have butterflies no matter if it’s your freshman year or your senior year.”
Petrosh estimated is had been more than 650 days since he’s played a baseball game for the Spartans.
“At one point, I thought to myself, ‘When was the last game we played for Holy Spirit?’” he said. “I’m just glad we’re getting back out there with our whole team, getting our steps down, getting back into the groove of things.”
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring season a few days after practice began last year.
"That whole week I just knew,” Ocean City baseball coach Andrew Bristol said of last year. “I just didn’t have that feeling, that feeling you get at the beginning of the year. I didn’t have it, because I just knew the season wasn’t going to happen. There was this feeling of doom over the whole thing."
The spring sports cancellation was the first sign of just how much COVID-19 would change nearly everybody’s lives.
"No one could have seen what was coming last year,” Petrosh said.
The pandemic canceled not only high school baseball but also travel sports until the middle of last summer.
Petrosh and his teammates went days without playing.
“From the years past, I played almost every day,” he said, “whether it was team practices, me practicing on my own or going to the batting cages. When COVID happened, local public fields shut down. Those two months of not going outside and practicing put a hurting on just about everyone.”
Just as last year’s cancelation signaled the gloom that was about to come, this year’s spring sports season is seen as hope that when it comes to the pandemic, better days are ahead. Bristol said he’s been up at night the past week thinking of lineups and pitching matchups.
“This year it feels like how it's supposed to feel,” he said.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most of the state’s high school sports, intends to have as normal a spring season as possible.
That means teams will play for South Jersey and state championships.
Prestigious in-season baseball events, such as Mainland Regional’s Coaches vs. Cancer Classic and the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic, will hopefully be held.
“The baseball season is what it’s supposed to be,” Bristol said. “Every game is a grind, and you’re building toward a purpose at the end.”
The spring sports athletes, however, know the virus isn’t going anywhere. Several Cape-Atlantic League basketball and wrestling teams were forced to go on COVID pauses this winter.
After missing last season, no spring sports athlete wants to see this season interrupted or cut short.
“A bunch of seniors this year have talked to the guys about being smart with our actions,” Petrosh said. “It’s up to us to be safe, so we have a season. I would hate for us to start practicing and come to our first or second game, or even halfway through the season and have to sit out two weeks because someone gets the (virus).”
Holy Spirit opens the season April 20 when it hosts Mainland Regional. The game is expected to match potential Major League Baseball first-round draft pick pitcher Chase Petty of Mainland against Holy Spirit ace Dave Hagaman.
There will be no better way to welcome the spring season back.
“It’s our duty,” Petrosh said. “It’s up to us by being smart to make that game happen.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Contact Michael McGarry: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
