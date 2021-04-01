Spring high school athletes excited to finally get moment in the sun: Must Win

The rain poured down on most of South Jersey on Wednesday night.

Thursday morning broke grey and cold.

Nothing, however, was going to diminish the anticipation the region’s high school spring sports athletes felt.

Thursday was the first official day of practice for baseball, softball, lacrosse, track and field and boys volleyball. Bad weather might force some of those practices indoors Thursday, but that hardly mattered.

What did matter was friends and teammates were back together.

“All I can say is how excited I am,” Holy Spirit shortstop Steven Petrosh said Wednesday night. “Everyone does have butterflies no matter if it’s your freshman year or your senior year.”

Petrosh estimated is had been more than 650 days since he’s played a baseball game for the Spartans.

“At one point, I thought to myself, ‘When was the last game we played for Holy Spirit?’” he said. “I’m just glad we’re getting back out there with our whole team, getting our steps down, getting back into the groove of things.”

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring season a few days after practice began last year.