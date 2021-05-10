Spirit's James Dalzeel wins individual sectional golf title; Mainland takes team title

“He’s worked hard all year,” Martire said. “As a coach, I’m really proud of him. He’s a really good kid. It was a well-deserved win, and hopefully he’ll do well at the Tournament of Champions.

The TOC will be held May 19 at Hawk Pointe Golf Club in Washington Township in Warren County.

St. Rose won its 12th straight South/Central Non-Public B team title with a 347, topping Moorestown Friends by six strokes.

Mainland was led by Luca Bongiovanni, who was fifth individually at 76. Riley Mostecki was sixth with a 77, Xander Matik tied for 14th with an 84 and Evan Goldberg shot an 86 to ti e with five others.

“It was awesome. The kids deserved it for sure,” said Mainland coach Andre Clements. “They put in the work, and they met the expectations that we had. It was a team win, and everyone did their part. I didn’t know we had won until people came up to me and congratulated me. We just let them do their thing and relax and enjoy playing golf and see what it is after 18 holes.”

Hammonton’s Noah Petracci tied for third with a 75 in the South/Central Group III Tournament.