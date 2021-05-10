Spirit's James Dalzeel wins individual sectional golf title; Mainland takes team title

Holy Spirit High School golfer James Dalzell shot a 1-over-par 73 Monday to win the individual title of the South/Central Jersey Non-Public B Championships at Mountain View Golf Club in Ewing Township.
Mainland Regional won the team championship of the South/Central Group III Tournament at River Winds Golf Club in Deptford Township.
The Mustangs scored 323 to win by nine strokes over Shawnee.
Dalzell started off with three bogeys in the first four holes but then shot four birdies and 2-under-par the rest of the way. He beat second-place Jacob Capone of St. Rose by three strokes.
“It’s almost surreal,” said Dalzell, an 18-year-old senior from Linwood. “When I went to the tournament as a freshman and sophomore, I said to myself, ‘Wow, this is the Big Leagues’. I was hoping to be able to win.
“On the fifth hole, I chipped on in for birdie from just off the green. That started me off, and I settled in. It gave me a boost of confidence.”
Dalzell was using a driver borrowed from a pro shop. “I noticed a crack in the center of the club face in my driver last Friday,” Dalzell said. “I think it had been that way for a couple weeks. The club today was night-and-day better than the old driver.”
Holy Spirit coach Frank Martire was excited about Dalzell’s win too.
“He’s worked hard all year,” Martire said. “As a coach, I’m really proud of him. He’s a really good kid. It was a well-deserved win, and hopefully he’ll do well at the Tournament of Champions.
The TOC will be held May 19 at Hawk Pointe Golf Club in Washington Township in Warren County.
St. Rose won its 12th straight South/Central Non-Public B team title with a 347, topping Moorestown Friends by six strokes.
Mainland was led by Luca Bongiovanni, who was fifth individually at 76. Riley Mostecki was sixth with a 77, Xander Matik tied for 14th with an 84 and Evan Goldberg shot an 86 to ti e with five others.
“It was awesome. The kids deserved it for sure,” said Mainland coach Andre Clements. “They put in the work, and they met the expectations that we had. It was a team win, and everyone did their part. I didn’t know we had won until people came up to me and congratulated me. We just let them do their thing and relax and enjoy playing golf and see what it is after 18 holes.”
Hammonton’s Noah Petracci tied for third with a 75 in the South/Central Group III Tournament.
St. Augustine Prep’s Brendan Meagher shot a 77 to finish second in the South/Central Non-Public A Tournament, which was also held at Mountain View Golf Club. The Prep finished fifth with a 359.
Christian Brothers Academy won with a 319. Zach Loninger of Notre Dame was the individual winner with a 1-under-par 71.
Middle Township’s Jake Riggs shot a 79 in the Group I South/Central sectional tournament at Cream Ridge Golf Club and tied for fourth individually. Middle shot a 397 for fifth place in the team competition.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
