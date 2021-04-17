Spartans win twice at Lake Lenape

The Holy Spirit High School girls varsity-four crew won its race at the Lake Lenepe Sprints V on Saturday in Mays Landing.

A few minutes later, the five Spartans joined four teammates to form a varsity eight that also won.

The Holy Spirit varsity four won a five-boat race in 5 minutes, 36.80 seconds. The Spartans’ crew included stroke Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, bow Olivia Bencze and coxswain Sara Lavigna. Absegami was second in 5:49.25, and Egg Harbor Township was third in 6:16.24.

The regatta consisted of 12 races, all 1,500 meters.

“The varsity four has locally done a real good job,” Holy Spirit coach Joe Welsh said. “When I returned to the program in the fall, I was pleasantly surprised at their work ethic and how much they want to win. They’re really good kids, and they’re all good friends.”

The Holy Spirit girls varsity eight beat Atlantic City by slightly less than a boat-length in 5:23.30. A.C. finished in 5:27.18. The Spartans’ lineup consisted of Powell at stroke, Gresham, Brennan, Bencze, Peyton Ballard, Chloe Cooke, Megan Baldwin, bow Maddie Marino and coxswain Lavigna.