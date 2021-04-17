Spartans win twice at Lake Lenape

The Holy Spirit High School girls varsity-four crew won its race at the Lake Lenepe Sprints V on Saturday in Mays Landing.
A few minutes later, the five Spartans joined four teammates to form a varsity eight that also won.
The Holy Spirit varsity four won a five-boat race in 5 minutes, 36.80 seconds. The Spartans’ crew included stroke Taylor Powell, Emily Gresham, Erin Brennan, bow Olivia Bencze and coxswain Sara Lavigna. Absegami was second in 5:49.25, and Egg Harbor Township was third in 6:16.24.
The regatta consisted of 12 races, all 1,500 meters.
“The varsity four has locally done a real good job,” Holy Spirit coach Joe Welsh said. “When I returned to the program in the fall, I was pleasantly surprised at their work ethic and how much they want to win. They’re really good kids, and they’re all good friends.”
The Holy Spirit girls varsity eight beat Atlantic City by slightly less than a boat-length in 5:23.30. A.C. finished in 5:27.18. The Spartans’ lineup consisted of Powell at stroke, Gresham, Brennan, Bencze, Peyton Ballard, Chloe Cooke, Megan Baldwin, bow Maddie Marino and coxswain Lavigna.
“We put our double crew in the (eight) boat and two of our freshmen to make the eight, and we put them in the race to give Atlantic City someone to race, so they wouldn’t have to go down the course alone,” Welsh said.
Welsh coached the Holy Spirit girls or boys crew program for 33 years and stepped down in 2018. He returned to coach the girls team in August 2020.
“The program is much smaller now, about 22 girls,” Welsh said. “In my last year, it was 47. About 10 or 15 years ago, we had about 80 kids. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but we’ll get there.”
The Absegami boys varsity four won a three-boat race by two boat-lengths over Atlantic City in 5:09.50. The Absegami lineup included stroke Kevin Ritz, Billy Sproule, Christian Gunn-Saye, bow Anthony Del Pezzo and coxswain Sarah Pao.
The boys varsity eights had only one entry, St. Augustine Prep. The Hermits finished in 4:46.60.
The Oakcrest lightweight four won a two-boat race over Egg Harbor Township in 6:12.70. The Falcons crew consisted of stroke Sadie Crispell, Cheyenne France, Kate McAvaddy, bow Hannah Tran and coxswain Sara Duran.
The Holy Spirit girls novice eight dominated a four-boat race, winning in 5:44. The Spartans included Cooke at stroke, Ballard, Angelina Bell, Cecelia Bell, Makayla Cappuccino, Reese Mason, Caroline Spina, bow Melissa Ledwold and coxswain Bri Petruzzi.
The Egg Harbor Township girls double crew, consisting of stroke Lauren Greenleaf and bow Kona Glenn, beat two other boats in 6:08.40.
Glenn, a senior, then became a coxswain for the first time. She was the coxswain for the EHT girls novice four, which won a five-boat race in 6:33.10. The other Eagles in the crew were stroke Isabella Mardigan, Raiven Vargas, Lauren Wenzel and bow Alexandra Brown.
“We didn’t have a coxswain for the novice four, so I asked Kona (Friday) in practice if she wanted to do it,” said EHT coach Dan Welsh, Joe’s younger brother. “She practiced that one day, and then today was probably the first 6-foot coxswain in Lake Lenape history.”
Welsh mentioned several seniors who have been leaders to the younger team members. They include Glenn, Marissa Paul, Maddie Pitale, Haley Shaw, Sarah McGinnis, Rachel Spencer and coxswains Belen Rosales and Leilani Morena. Paul, Glenn, Pitale and Shaw helped the freshmen and sophomores prepare for the virtual winter workouts.
“We have many first- and second-year rowers, and we’re still trying to figure out what events we’ll be fast in,” Dan Welsh said. “The kids are working hard and following the regulations of the school and the regattas. They’re doing well under the circumstances.”
