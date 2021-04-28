Spartans get first win under new coach Kylie Primeau

Kira Murray scored four goals to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team to a 17-3 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.

It was the Spartans’ first win of the season under new coach Kylie Primeau, daughter of former Philadelphia Flyers captain Keith Primeau.

Hanna Watson scored three goals for the Spartans (1-3). Kendall Murphy and Aggie Forte each scored twice. Maggie Cella, Mariah Nell, Sophie Sobocinski, Hailey Mastro, Emma Watson and Leah Corkhill each scored. Piper Martin scored five. Corkhill led with seven draw controls.

Abby Winterbottom scored three for Cedar Creek (0-4). Sara Gutierrez had three ground balls. Sierra Sketers made 12 saves.

Girls lacrosse

Ocean City 19,

Absegami 1

Olivia Vanesko scored four and added three assists for the Red Raiders (3-1). Summer Reimet scored three to go with two assists. Racheli Levy-Smith, Gracie Pierce, Chelsea Stack and Breanna Fabi each scored twice. Ally Leeds had three assists and scored. Kelsea Cooke, Grace McAfee and Alexis Smallwood each scored.

For the Braves (1-3), Haleigh Schafer scored in the second half.