Spartans get first win under new coach Kylie Primeau

Kira Murray scored four goals to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse team to a 17-3 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.
It was the Spartans’ first win of the season under new coach Kylie Primeau, daughter of former Philadelphia Flyers captain Keith Primeau.
Hanna Watson scored three goals for the Spartans (1-3). Kendall Murphy and Aggie Forte each scored twice. Maggie Cella, Mariah Nell, Sophie Sobocinski, Hailey Mastro, Emma Watson and Leah Corkhill each scored. Piper Martin scored five. Corkhill led with seven draw controls.
Abby Winterbottom scored three for Cedar Creek (0-4). Sara Gutierrez had three ground balls. Sierra Sketers made 12 saves.
Girls lacrosse
Ocean City 19,
Absegami 1
Olivia Vanesko scored four and added three assists for the Red Raiders (3-1). Summer Reimet scored three to go with two assists. Racheli Levy-Smith, Gracie Pierce, Chelsea Stack and Breanna Fabi each scored twice. Ally Leeds had three assists and scored. Kelsea Cooke, Grace McAfee and Alexis Smallwood each scored.
For the Braves (1-3), Haleigh Schafer scored in the second half.
Lower Cape My Reg. 15,
Oakcrest 2
Julia Gibson scored four for the Caper Tigers. Maggie Boyle, Sabrina Faulkner and Tessa Hueber each scored twice. Camryn Lybarger, Kristina McClain, Sianna King and Jenna O’Neill each scored. Ally Walsh made seven saves.
For Oakcrest, Paige Miynarcyzk scored twice.
Boys lacrosse
Mainland 12,
Absegami 11, OT
Mainland (3-2) won in overtime to snap a two-game losing skid. Absegami fell to 0-3. No further information was available.
Oakcrest 12,
Lower Cape May Reg. 2
Ryan Liberty scored seven goals and added four assists for the Falcons (2-1). Ethan Nelson and Logan Skinner each had two goals and two assists. Owen Haugan made five saves.
Matthew Brown and Mike Castellano each scored for Lower (1-3).
From Tuesday
Barnegat 19,
Neptune 2
John Porcelli scored seven goals for the Bengals (2-0). Tyler Quinn scored four. James Corliss and Jerry Weir each scored twice. Kurt Bonin had two assists and scored once. Andrew Veneri had two assists. Aidan Reiser, Robert Sawicki and Seth Freiwald each scored once. Lucas Holland made four saves.
Neptune fell to 0-3.
Boys golf
St. Augustine prep 156,
Ocean City 181
At Greate Bay Country Club (par 35)
SA—Paul Clavner 36, Pat Coyle 39, Brendan Meagher 40, Lenny Dolson 41
OC—Dylan Campbell 42, CJ Conti 46, Isabella Freund 46, Ethan Steingard 47
Records: St. Augustine 8-0; Ocean City 3-3
Millville 215,
Buena Reg. 227
At Buena Vista Country Club (par 35)
M—DJ Somerville 49, Brandon Garton 53, Mason Markee 56, Jesse Karcher 57
B—Tom Egan 48, Jon Burns 56, Dylan Sack 57, Logan Freeman 66
Records: N/A
From Tuesday
Cedar Creek 180,
Cape May Tech 184
At Union League National (par 35)
CC—Joe Aiello 43, Dylan Guercioni 45, Hunter Stubley 45, Justin Cartwright 47
CMT—Alyssa Hicks 42, Johnathan Neiman 46, David Wurtz 47, Gavin Clark 49
Birdies: Aiello (2), Guercioni CC; Neiman, Hicks, Wurtz
Schalick 175,
Cumberland Reg. 204
At Centerton Country Club (par 36)
S—Anthony Sorintino 39, Cameron Schmidt 42, Jack Wheaton 45, Dayton Vail 49
C—Brandon Glaspey 41, Gavin Goldsborough 48, Zachary Swift 52, Sam Thompson 63
Records: Schalick 5-2-1; Cumberland 1-4-1
Boys tennis
Southern Reg. 5,
Central Reg. 0
Singles: Logan Van Liew d. Luke Tallman 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Angelo Palombini d. Christian Verderosa 6-4, 6-2; Ryan Leavitt d. Will Smith 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Sean Kahl-Simon Schriever d. Alex Primost-Julius LaRocca 6-1, 6-4; Dan Materazzi-Bryan Kahl d. Alexander Giaretta- Matt Sherman 6-1, 6-2
Records: Southern 3-0; Central 1-3
Ocean City 5,
Holy Spirit 0
Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Nick Flemming 6-2, 6-0; Kraig Redmond d. Gabe Fucetola 6-0, 6-0; Jackson Barnes d. Kai Shellem 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Max Fisher-Evan Leeds won by forfeit 6-0, 6-0; Evan Cho-Luke Wagner won by forfeit 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Ocean City 4-1; Holy Spirit 0-4.
Middle Twp. 4,
Millville 1
Singles: Max Gilbert MT d. Jacob Lewis 6-3, 6-0; Andrew Crain M d. Xander Hardin 5-7, 6-0; Shane Kern MT d. Nicolas Meehan 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: John Leahy-Steve Berrodin, MT d, Russell Corson-Matt Sooy 6-0, 6-0; Simon Hardin-Markos Sakoulas Mt d. Shawn McCarthy-Ethan Hyson 6-4, 7-5
Records: Middle 5-1; Millville 4-2
