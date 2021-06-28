Southern's Ryan Sininsky is The 2021 Press Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year

Ryan Sininsky transitioned from midfield to attack halfway through the spring season.
The Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team had been dominant at midfield but weaker at attack, and even though Sininsky “was our best midfielder, we felt that he could have success at attack,” Rams coach John Pampalone said.
The position change worked.
“We moved him there, and our offense took off,” Pampalone said. “We kind of took off as a team from that point.”
Sininsky scored a team-leading 64 goals to go with 22 assists for 86 points, the most on the team. The junior’s offensive abilities led Southern to the South Jersey Group IV and the Shore Conference A South Division titles.
Sininsky is The Press Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year.
“I honestly wasn’t really concerned much with stats,” Sininsky said. “But just as a whole team, as we started playing together and meshing as the season went on and we just started playing together more, we all just decided it wasn’t a one-man show. We all started getting more shots and getting better looks.
“Toward the end of the season, I was getting better looks than I was in the beginning of the season and started finishing more.”
Sininsky enjoyed the move to attack. He had hurt his knee around the time of the position change, too, but he underwent a lot of physical therapy and battled through the pain to find ways to score.
“It helped our team out with balancing out the field,” Sininsky said of the midseason transition.
Southern opened its season with a 16-6 loss to Wall. After that, Sininsky and his teammates, who had gone into the season with high expectations, were unsure what to expect. But the offense and defense started clicking, and Tyler Sininsky, Ryan’s twin, contributed some standout performances in net.
The Rams won eight of their next nine games. Ryan Sininsky scored two or more goals in each of those games, including five in a win over Jackson Liberty on April 29 and six in a win over Red Bank Catholic on May 7.
Then the Rams lost to Shore Regional on May 15.
“That is when our season turned around,” said Sininsky, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “After that, we came together. Everybody was really just moving the ball and getting their touches and getting the shots. We started playing unselfish and were scoring a lot.”
That momentum, led by Sininsky on offense, allowed the Rams to beat top-seeded Montgomery in the S.J. Group IV semifinals (8-4) and third-seeded Monroe in the championship (14-4). Those two games and celebrating with his teammates afterward were Sininsky’s favorite memories this season.
Sininsky, along with his goaltender brother, is committed to NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology. He scored 29 goals in the Rams' final nine games, including two six-goal performances.
“Our goal was to win the (state) Group IV, but it didn’t happen," he said. "We are looking for that next year. But winning sectionals was huge. … It was a great season.”
Pampalone called Sininsky his “go-to scorer. He facilitated the offense. He shared the ball. He did an incredible job this year for us.”
Sininsky and the Rams, like all others, did not get to play a 2020 season due to the pandemic.
“Last time we saw him play, he was a little boy. He was 15 years old,” Pampalone said. “He came back a man, and he played like a man this year. Ryan is a team-first guy and is one of the hardest working guys I ever coached. He was the leader of our offense this year.”
Southern should return almost its entire roster in 2022.
“I’m hoping for another good season next year,” Sininsky said.
"I would like to thank God. Without keeping my faith in him, and trusting his plan, I wouldn’t be at where I am today."
Team and Coach of the Year
Joe LaTorre took over the Ocean City High School program in 2012.
This season’s team wasn’t necessarily the most talented one he's coached, but it stood out in other ways, LaTorre said.
“From a heart and work ethic standpoint, I don’t think I had a team that has worked harder than this team,” he said. “This team had so much heart and drive that they weren’t going to let another team end our season the way previous years have ended.”
The Red Raiders captured the program’s first South Jersey Group III title. Ocean City (13-7) went undefeated against Cape-Atlantic League opponents and won the CAL American Division.
Ocean City is The Press Team of the Year. LaTorre is the Coach of the Year.
“Personally, I think this has been a culmination of what the previous teams have done to kind of lead the younger guys to the promised land,” LaTorre said. “This was the first year we learned from the lessons of previous years.”
In the sectional final, Ocean City trailed Shawnee 5-3 at halftime. The Red Raiders scored five in the third quarter en route to a 9-6 victory. Ocean City lost to Chatham in the state Group III finals by one goal.
“I think (those two games) were evidence it didn’t matter how much talent you had. All that mattered is who wanted it more and who is going to work harder for it,” LaTorre said. “Our kids just wanted it more."
LaTorre said senior leaders such as defenders Jake Inserra and Dan Reeves, midfielder Brady Rauner, attackman Jake Schneider and goalie Gavin Jackson set the tone early by putting everything they had on the field.
Young players picked up on that. Freshman attack Pat Grimley led the team in scoring.
“When guys are working hard, you don’t want to be the one that’s slacking,” LaTorre said.
Despite having lost 14 of this year's players to graduation, LaTorre said the Red Raiders will be just as competitive next season, having never been a senior-dependent team because players in each class always contribute.
LaTorre's teams are always well-coached, and one of the better programs in South Jersey. This year really exemplified that.
“I appreciate the Coach of the Year but, but I personally believe it’s more of a staff thing than a singular thing,” LaTorre said in praise of his assistant coaches.
“At Ocean City, it truly is a team effort. I cannot begin to express to you how much coach (John) Bellingeri, (Brent) Earl, (Bruce) Ladd, (Chris) Clark and (Steve) Scheffler have done to help put our kids in a position to be successful. I’m very fortunate to have a great coaching staff and hard working student-athletes.”
GALLERY: Ocean City beats Mainland to win S.J. Group III title
061321-pac-spt-mlbb
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
