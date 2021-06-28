Southern's Ryan Sininsky is The 2021 Press Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year

Sininsky enjoyed the move to attack. He had hurt his knee around the time of the position change, too, but he underwent a lot of physical therapy and battled through the pain to find ways to score.

“It helped our team out with balancing out the field,” Sininsky said of the midseason transition.

Southern opened its season with a 16-6 loss to Wall. After that, Sininsky and his teammates, who had gone into the season with high expectations, were unsure what to expect. But the offense and defense started clicking, and Tyler Sininsky, Ryan’s twin, contributed some standout performances in net.

The Rams won eight of their next nine games. Ryan Sininsky scored two or more goals in each of those games, including five in a win over Jackson Liberty on April 29 and six in a win over Red Bank Catholic on May 7.

Then the Rams lost to Shore Regional on May 15.

“That is when our season turned around,” said Sininsky, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “After that, we came together. Everybody was really just moving the ball and getting their touches and getting the shots. We started playing unselfish and were scoring a lot.”