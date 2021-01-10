Southern's Nate Committee commits to D-1 Bellarmine for lacrosse

Bellarmine finished 2-6 last season before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the schedule. The Knights feature St. Augustine graduate and senior defender Bryce Vaxman.

“I will be ready for it,” said Committee, who has played lacrosse since fourth grade. “My whole life I dreamt about playing D-I lacrosse. I’ve been preparing to play D-I lacrosse. Knowing I am going there now definitely puts a lot more on me to be ready for it. That way, when I’m there, I can just step right on the field and have a smooth transition.”

Pampalone agrees.

“Nate is going to have a tremendous career there,” said Pampalone, who also coaches the boys basketball team. “He is a competitor. He rises to challenges. No doubt in my mind once he adjusts to the speed of the Division I game he will be a player there.”

Southern will have a small class of seniors this season. Pampalone will rely on a lot of his juniors, especially Committee, calling the defender a leader and “one of our best players.” Committee, who also plays football at Southern, and his teammates have extra motivation this spring because last season was canceled.