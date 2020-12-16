Southern's Jackson Braddock stands out from pack as Press Cross Country Runner of the Year

Despite the disappointment of not having a full season, Braddock made the COVID-19 quarantine work for him.

“I was able to plan my entire day around when I wanted to run, when I wanted to train and get a ton of sleep,” he said. “I think in a way (the quarantine) was positive for my training. Not having a race to focus on for the spring and summer really allowed me to hone in on my training.”

Braddock emerged as one of the state’s top runners as a junior when he won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships and finished sixth in the Meet of Champions.

“As always, what makes Jackson Jackson is his commitment to the sport, his team and himself,” Southern cross country coach Scott Baker said.

“He is one of the most focused and driven individuals I have ever encountered, and the fact that he remains so humble through all his success is a tribute to all that helped him along the way.”

Braddock will continue his running career at the University of Virginia. He plans to use the winter to train since COVID-19 has all but wiped out the indoor track and field season.