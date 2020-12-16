Southern's Jackson Braddock stands out from pack as Press Cross Country Runner of the Year

Jackson Braddock made the most of an abbreviated high school cross country season this fall.
The Southern Regional High School senior won the Ocean County and South Jersey Group IV championships. The Ship Bottom resident is The Press Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
In a non-COVID-19 year, those two championships would have been the start of the Braddock’s championship season. He would have been a top contender for the state Group IV championship, the Meet of Champions and national races, but the virus wiped out those races this year.
“With everything changing, I didn’t want to take any race for granted,” Braddock said. “I wanted to leave it all out there. I just wanted to go out there and help my team more than anything since meets that I was looking forward to were obviously canceled.”
Braddock won the 3.1-mile Ocean County championships at Ocean County Park in Lakewood in 16 minutes, five seconds. His effort helped the Rams win the team championship.
He ran 16:03 to win the South Jersey Group IV championship at DREAM Park in Logan Township. The Rams finished third as a team.
“I think everybody feels like they’re kind of a little bit ripped off,” Braddock said. “That’s how I feel in the back of my head, but at the same time I was happy when I went out there, I was able to win.”
Despite the disappointment of not having a full season, Braddock made the COVID-19 quarantine work for him.
“I was able to plan my entire day around when I wanted to run, when I wanted to train and get a ton of sleep,” he said. “I think in a way (the quarantine) was positive for my training. Not having a race to focus on for the spring and summer really allowed me to hone in on my training.”
Braddock emerged as one of the state’s top runners as a junior when he won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships and finished sixth in the Meet of Champions.
“As always, what makes Jackson Jackson is his commitment to the sport, his team and himself,” Southern cross country coach Scott Baker said.
“He is one of the most focused and driven individuals I have ever encountered, and the fact that he remains so humble through all his success is a tribute to all that helped him along the way.”
Braddock will continue his running career at the University of Virginia. He plans to use the winter to train since COVID-19 has all but wiped out the indoor track and field season.
Braddock is focused on outdoor track because he hasn’t really had a chance to show what he can accomplish in the spring. COVID-19 canceled his junior track season, and he missed the 2019 spring season with back trouble.
‘Our goal is to be ready for June,” Braddock said, “and be really successful when championship season comes around. I haven’t had a full outdoor season yet, so I’m excited to get out there.”
