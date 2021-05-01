Southern's Eddie Hummel is The Wrestler of the Year

Hummel embraced that.

"It is really about what I do in the practice room now," Hummel said. "I have to work hard and focus on what I can do for myself."

Hummel improved greatly this season, staying after practice to train and study his opponents, Roy said. The second-year coach added Hummel was on “another level.”

“He is up there with one of the better wrestlers I ever coached,” Roy said. “We had a lot of great wrestlers that have come through (Southern) to go on and do amazing things. You can’t replace a kid like that. He is just a great kid. He is respectful. He cares about people. He works hard. He raises the level of your room.

“I just feel so bad he wasn’t able to get (the state title). But you can’t measure success in one tournament. He has the tools to be successful in college”

Hummel placed sixth in 2019 and third in 2020 at the state tournament. This season, Southern had 11 duals in three weeks. Hummel was bumped up to 145 and 152 in multiple meets, going 9-1, which made him that much better.