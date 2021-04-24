Southern's Eddie Hummel, Conor Collins finish second at state wrestling tournament

Collins had won by decision in each of his first three bouts Saturday.

“Evan is a great opponent,” said Collins, who thanked his coaches and his school community. “I gave it everything I’ve had. It is a great accomplishment. This year was like a sprint. This season was pushed back (due to the pandemic), but we kept training and working. It was really good. It paid off this year."

Hummel won in a sudden victory in the semifinals. He lost on the ultimate tiebreaker (3-2) in the final.

Hummel, who is committed to wrestle at the U.S. Military Academy, finished third at states in 2020.

"We had two guys that placed at this tough tournament, so it's good," Southern coach Dan Roy said. "We had two close losses in overtime there, both by double overtime. It could've went either way in both those matches.

"I'm proud with how they competed. They left their heart out there."

Naame and Grungo, both sophomores, had never been to the state tournament. Grungo lost in the first round of regions in 2020. Naame did not even qualify for the district tournament last year as the Hermits featured two wrestlers at 106.