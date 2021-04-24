Southern's Eddie Hummel, Conor Collins finish second at state wrestling tournament

PHILLIPSBURG — Southern Regional High School’s Eddie Hummel and Conor Collins finished second in their respective weight classes at the individual state wrestling championships at Phillipsburg High School on Saturday night.
Hummel wrested at 138 pounds, Collins at 113.
Seven weight classes — 106 to 145 pounds — competed Saturday. The other seven will wrestle Sunday. Sixteen wrestlers per weight class competed for titles. The top eight in each weight class earn medals.
St. Augustine Prep's Richie Grungo (145) finished fifth and Kaden Naame (106) seventh.
Hummel, a senior, and Collins, a sophomore, each won a region title April 17. Both also made it to the state tournament in 2020, where Hummel finished third after losing in the first round and winning seven straight wrestleback bouts.
“It feels great,” said Collins, 16, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township on Saturday. “First would’ve been a lot better, but second is still great. I still have two more years of high school to build off that."
Collins went to three overtimes in the final, losing 8-7 to Brick Memorial junior Evan Tallmadge.
Collins trailed 4-3 after the first period and 6-4 after the second. He took a 7-6 lead late in the third before Tallmadge tied it.
Collins had won by decision in each of his first three bouts Saturday.
“Evan is a great opponent,” said Collins, who thanked his coaches and his school community. “I gave it everything I’ve had. It is a great accomplishment. This year was like a sprint. This season was pushed back (due to the pandemic), but we kept training and working. It was really good. It paid off this year."
Hummel won in a sudden victory in the semifinals. He lost on the ultimate tiebreaker (3-2) in the final.
Hummel, who is committed to wrestle at the U.S. Military Academy, finished third at states in 2020.
"We had two guys that placed at this tough tournament, so it's good," Southern coach Dan Roy said. "We had two close losses in overtime there, both by double overtime. It could've went either way in both those matches.
"I'm proud with how they competed. They left their heart out there."
Naame and Grungo, both sophomores, had never been to the state tournament. Grungo lost in the first round of regions in 2020. Naame did not even qualify for the district tournament last year as the Hermits featured two wrestlers at 106.
“It’s cool,” said Naame, 16, of Northfield. “I’m proud of myself. Third could’ve been better, but (seventh) was still an accomplishment. It was just a good feeling just to be here overall."
Naame beat Brendan Callahan of Kingsway Regional to claim the South Region title April 17 and defeated him again in the first round Saturday.
"After I got past my first match, I was a little excited," Naame said. "And from there on, it just went well.”
Grungo entered the state tournament as the No. 16, or lowest, seed.
"I didn't look at it like that," said Grungo, 16, of Shamong Township. "I just thought they don't have me placing. Might as well go for it. I have nothing to lose."
Grungo lost his first round but but won four straight wrestleback bouts to earn a medal.
"It feels good," he said. "I just can't wait for next year. I can't wait to get back here."
St. Augustine brought seven wresters to the state tournament.
Naame called that amazing, noting how happy he was for Grungo.
"It's awesome," Grungo said. "It's all my boys. I love those guys."
Almodovar's day
St. Augustine junior D’Amani Almodovar reached states for the third consecutive season. The 18-year-old Buena Vista Township resident is far from satisfied.
Almodovar lost his first round-match and his first wrestleback, ending his season. With the shortened field, he made it as far as he did in 2020.
"It defiently feels good, but I'm sad with my outcome," Almodovar said. "Wish I could've did better. I know I could've done better. But I just have to look at the bright side and learn from it."
Shot defense, more attacking and hand flow are among the things he hopes to improve on in the offseason so he can advance even further as a senior in 2022.
"I just have to learn from the two losses I had, and just practice," Almodovar said. "I'm just looking forward to doing things different next year, and being better."
Nice experience
Holy spirit sophomore Max Elton advanced to states for the first time in his career. Despite losing his first-round bout and first wrestleback, he looked at his experience as a stepping stone for his junior season.
In 2020, Elton got hurt at regions and missed out on states.
"I saw a lot of really good wrestlers (Saturday)," said Elton, 16, of Hammonton. "It was very entertaining to watch. … Last year, when I lost at regions, I went straight back to the room. All I can do is keep training.
Elton transferred to Holy Spirit this year from Hammonton. He said the wrestlers who beat him — Jeffrey Jacome (South Plainfield) and Ethan Smith (Boonton) — were better than he was Saturday. He said he will use that as motivation to succeed in 2021-22.
“I think he wrestled well,” Holy Spirit coach Ralph Paolone said. “I think the experience will serve him well."
2021-22 dates
The NJSIAA executive committee passed on first reading April 14 a new schedule that would shorten the scholastic season, especially for winter sports. If passed next month on second reading, the schedule would take effect for the 2022-23 school year.
But there was a misconception that has to be cleared up at the the May meeting regarding the wrestling individual tournaments, NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire said Saturday.
The proposed schedule has the winter season starting Dec. 15 and the postseason ending Feb 26. But that is just for the wrestling team season. Individual tournaments such as districts, regions and states can go on as they normally would.
"People are a little confused, and we are going to clarify that," Maguire said about the proposed schedule that will shorten some other winter sports season, including basketball. "The dates that were out there were team-based.
"Individual tournaments will go later, like individual swimming and a lot of the things that are individual. … We are going to clarify (at the May meeting) ... but there are no changes to the wrestling season."
This was the first time since 2002 that the state tournament was not at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. It was the first time since 1958 that it was held at a high school. Phillipsburg hosted the girls state tournament two weeks ago, and that ran smoothly, Maguire said.
She said she was again pleased with how things went Saturday.
“This has been great,” she said. “They have been wonderful. Everyone has been very hospitable. We are going to keep this into consideration (for future tournaments and championship games). I think everyone is realizing it’s a drive, but it’s worth the drive to get here.”
RESULTS
106 POUNDS
First-place match
Daniel Jones (Delbarton) md. Logan Wadle (North Hunterdon), 10-0
Third-place match
Nico Calello (St. Joseph-Metuchen) d. Jeffrey Jacome (South Plainfield), 7-0
Fifth-place match
Aida Carmody (Livingston) d. Jack Bastarrika (Mt. Olive), 7-5
Seventh-place match
Taisei Kurachi (River Dell) p. Kaden Naame (St. Augustine), 5:03
113 POUNDS
First-place match
Evan Tallmadge (Brick Memorial) d Conor Collins (Southern Reg.), 8-7
Third-place match
Ryan Ford (Bergen Catholic) d. Luke Stanich (Roxbury), 6-4
Fifth-place match
Sebastian Ortega (Howell)d. Jared Brunner (Eastern), 1-0
Seventh-place match
Cameron Morgan (Pennsville) d. Alex Nini (Christian Brothers), 3-1
120 POUNDS
First-place match
Anthony Santaniello (Brick Memorial) d. Evan Mougalian (Kinnelon) , 4-2
Third-place match
Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton) d. Jack Zaleski (Middletown South), 9-6
Fifth-place match
John Hildebrandt (Williamstown) d. Joe Manno (St Joseph -Montvale), 10-5
Seventh-place match
Garrett Totten (Christian Brothers) d. Aidan Wallace (Bergen Catholic), 3-2
126 POUNDS
First-place match
Vincent Santaniello (Brick Memorial) d. Joseph Cangro (Bergen Catholic), 6-1
Third-place match
Brady Conlin (Washington Twp.) d. Ethan Fernandez (Westwood), 2-1
Fifth-place match
Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton) d. Mike Tandurella (Don Bosco), 5-4
Seventh-place match
Nathan Fitt (Newton) p. Nieko Malone (Howell), 3:57
132 POUNDS
First-place match
Ty Whalen (Clearview) d. Kelly Dunnigan (Don Bosco), 2-1
Third-place match
Nicholas Nardone (Delbarton) p. Sean Rendeiro (St. Peter's), 1:50
Fifth-place match
Patrick Phillips (Brearley/Dayton) d. Joe Fongaro (Boonton), 7-2
Seventh-place match
Jack Maida (Shore Reg.) md. Julian George (Christian Brothers), 16-8
138 POUNDS
First-place match
Joey Olivieri (Hanover Park) utb. Eddie Hummel (Southern Reg.), 3-2
Third-place match
Alex Almeyda (St Joseph-Montvale) d. Joseph Davi (Delarton), 3-1
Fifth-place match
Christophe Bacchioni (Bergen Catholic) d. Laith Hamdeh (Passaic), 3-2
Seventh-place match
Luke DiGiovanni (Cranford) d. Myles Leonard (Midland Park), 5-3
145 POUNDS
First-place match
Anthony White (South Plainfield) d. Simon Ruiz (Delbarton), 6-5.
Third-place match
Hunter Gandy (Woodstown) d. Michael Conklin (Toms River East), 11-8
Fifth-place match
Richie Grungo (St. Augustine) won by forfeit
Seventh-place match
Jason Smith (Boonton) d. Finnegan McFadden (Kingsway), 6-4
