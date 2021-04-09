Southern wrestling team improves to 9-2: Roundup

Oakcrest 2, Hammonton 0

The Falcons won by scores of 25-14 and 25-21.

Madison Pell contributed six digs and two kills for Oakcrest (9-1), and Tianna Ortiz had six digs and two aces. For Hammonton (1-5), Tiffany Paretti had two digs, six assists, four service points and one ace.

Jackson Liberty 2, Lacey Twp. 0

Jackson Liberty (5-3) won 25-22, 25-12.

Lacey McKim led the Lions (0-11) with 14 assists, five service point, four digs, three kills and two aces. Lochlyn Martin had five digs. Hope DeWitt had four kills and three digs. Mackenzie Horahan had three digs and two assists. Rebecca Lorton had four digs and three kills.

From Thursday

Our Lady of Mercy 2, ACIT 1

The Villagers (6-2) won 22-25, 25-21, 25-20